Big East Game Thread: #18 Marquette Golden Eagles at #24 Connecticut Huskies

THE VITALS: #18 Marquette Golden Eagles (16-7, 8-4 Big East) at #24 Connecticut Huskies (15-6, 6-4 Big East)

THE DATE: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

THE TIME: 5:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Aaron Goldsmith and Donny Marshall on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +6 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Connecticut a 67% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 74-69.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: Sadly, Marquette’s streak of being in the most potentially exciting game of the day ends at four here. KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 66.5, making it the fourth most potentially exciting game of the day out of the 40 Division 1 games scheduled to be played. Auburn/Arkansas, Illinois/Purdue, and Saint Mary’s/Santa Clara all have this one beat.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (7.2 pts, 4.0 reb, 6.1 ast, 1.7 stl)

Darryl Morsell (13.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.1 stl)

Justin Lewis (16.6 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.3 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.0 stl)

Kur Kuath (5.4 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.0 blk)

UCONN PROBABLE LINEUP