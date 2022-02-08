Big East Game Thread: #18 Marquette Golden Eagles at #24 Connecticut Huskies

THE VITALS: #18 Marquette Golden Eagles (16-7, 8-4 Big East) at #24 Connecticut Huskies (15-6, 6-4 Big East)
THE DATE: Tuesday, February 8, 2022
THE TIME: 5:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Aaron Goldsmith and Donny Marshall on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette +6 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Connecticut a 67% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 74-69.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: Sadly, Marquette’s streak of being in the most potentially exciting game of the day ends at four here. KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 66.5, making it the fourth most potentially exciting game of the day out of the 40 Division 1 games scheduled to be played. Auburn/Arkansas, Illinois/Purdue, and Saint Mary’s/Santa Clara all have this one beat.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (7.2 pts, 4.0 reb, 6.1 ast, 1.7 stl)
- Darryl Morsell (13.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.1 stl)
- Justin Lewis (16.6 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.3 stl)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.0 stl)
- Kur Kuath (5.4 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.0 blk)
UCONN PROBABLE LINEUP
- R.J. Cole (16.4 pts, 3.9 reb, 4.5 ast, 1.5 stl)
- Andre Jackson (7.1 pts, 7.6 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.2 stl)
- Tyrese Martin (13.2 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.9 ast)
- Isaiah Whaley (7.7 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.1 blk)
- Adama Sanogo (14.9 pts, 8.1 reb, 2.2 blk)
