Big East Reschedules Marquette at UConn

Marquette women’s basketball lost one game earlier this season to COVID protocols. It was starting to look like that game was going to be lost to the ages, but on Monday, the Big East announced that the game is officially back on the books.

On Wednesday, February 23, the Golden Eagles will travel out east to visit Connecticut for that end of the yearly home-and-home series in league play. Tipoff for the game will be at 6pm Central, and SNY will have the broadcast live from the XL Center in Hartford. If you don’t get SNY in your cable package but you live outside the SNY broadcast area, you can stream the game via FoxSports.com/live with any cable system log in.

For Marquette, it seems that this game comes at a particularly advantageous spot in the calendar. By luck of the draw, Marquette will be playing only one game on the weekend before, a road trip to Georgetown. Usually there are two games per weekend for MU, but perhaps the previous Wednesday night’s visit to DePaul affected things there. It will turn into a rapid fire close to the season for Marquette, as they will play at Providence on the 25th (I presume MU will just stay in the area instead of coming home to just right back around again) before returning to Milwaukee for the regular season finale against St. John’s on the 27th.

Connecticut doesn’t catch the scheduling break that Marquette does. They will go Friday/Sunday/Wednesday/Friday/Sunday to close the regular season, but the upside for them is that the final four games in that burst will all be at home. Is that going to help the Golden Eagles pull the stunner in Hartford in the middle of that stretch? Seems unlikely given the general tenor of the all-time series between Marquette and the Huskies, but who knows?

We might have a better idea of how close MU is to beating Connecticut pretty soon as the two teams will meet on Sunday afternoon at 1:30pm Central time at the McGuire Center in Milwaukee. If you’re local, get your tickets now. If not, this rematch of the 2021 Big East tournament title game will be on Fox Banquet aka big fancy broadcast Fox.