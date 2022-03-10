Big East Tournament Game Thread: #5 Marquette Golden Eagles vs #4 Creighton Bluejays

THE VITALS: #5 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-11, 11-8 Big East) vs #4 Creighton Bluejays (20-10, 12-7 Big East)

THE DATE: Thursday, March 10, 2022

THE TIME: 1:30pm Central time, or 20-30 minutes after the end of the Providence/Butler game, whichever comes later

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Tim Brando, Jim Jackson, and Kristina Pink calling the action

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -3 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 58% chance of winning this game, with a predicted score of 71-69.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 63.1, making it the 10th most potentially exciting game out of the 61 Division 1 games scheduled for the day. #1? Seton Hall vs Connecticut.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (6.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.7 ast, 1.4 stl)

Darryl Morsell (13.3 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.2 stl)

Justin Lewis (17.1 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.1 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.0 ast)

Kur Kuath (5.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.5 blk)

MARQUETTE STAT WATCH #1: Kur Kuath is currently sitting on 76 blocks for the year. That has him tied with Amal McCaskill’s 1995 season for the sixth most blocks in any Marquette season, and just three blocks away from Jim McIlvaine’s 1993 season in fifth place.

MARQUETTE STAT WATCH #2: Tyler Kolek is currently sitting on 172 assists for the year. that has him 11 assists away from tying 1976 Lloyd Walton and 2012 Junior Cadougan for the ninth most assists in any Marquette season. Kolek is also 12 assists away from 2003 Travis Diener and 15 assists away from 2004 Travis Diener.

CREIGHTON PROBABLE LINEUP

Trey Alexander (6.4 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.0 ast)

Alex O’Connell (11.5 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.1 ast)

Arthur Kaluma (9.5 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.2 ast)

Ryan Hawkins (14.3 pts, 7.7 reb, 1.6 ast)

Ryan Kalkbrenner (12.7 pts, 7.5 reb, 2.7 blk)

BIG EAST QUARTERFINALS SCHEDULE

11am CT: #1 Providence vs #9 Butler

1:30pm CT: #4 Creighton vs #5 Marquette

6pm CT: #2 Villanova vs #7 St. John’s

8:30pm: #3 UConn vs #6 Seton Hall