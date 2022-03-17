NCAA Tournament Game Thread: #8 North Carolina vs #9 Marquette

THE VITALS: #8 North Carolina Tar Heels (24-9, 15-5 ACC) vs #9 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-12, 11-8 Big East)
THE DATE: Thursday, March 17, 2022
THE TIME: 3:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
THE TELEVISION: TBS, with Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, and Allie LaForce calling the action
THE STREAMING: March Madness Live
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.
THE LIVE STATS: March Madness Live, maybe?
THE LINE: Marquette +3.5 thanks to our friends at DraftKings
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives North Carolina a 56% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 77-75.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 69.6, making it the fourth most potentially exciting game of the first day of Round of 64. #1? Murray State vs San Francisco.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (6.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 5.7 ast, 1.4 stl)
- Darryl Morsell (13.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.2 stl)
- Justin Lewis (17.1 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.1 stl)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.3 pts, 3.3 reb)
- Kur Kuath (5.6 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.5 blk)
NORTH CAROLINA PROBABLE LINEUP
- RJ Davis (13.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.1 stl)
- Caleb Love (15.4 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.8 ast, 1.1 stl)
- Leaky Black (5.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.5 ast)
- Brady Manek (14.4 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.9 ast)
- Armando Bacot (16.5 pts, 12.5 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.7 blk)
NCAA TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND DAY 1 SCHEDULE
All times Central
11:15am: #6 Colorado State vs #11 Michigan, CBS
11:40am: #4 Providence vs #13 South Dakota State, truTV
12:45pm: #8 Boise State vs #9 Memphis, TNT
1pm: #1 Baylor vs #16 Norfolk State, TBS
1:45pm: #3 Tennessee vs #14 Longwood, CBS
2:10pm: #5 Iowa vs #12 Richmond, truTV
3:15pm: #1 Gonzaga vs #16 Georgia State, TNT
3:30pm: #8 North Carolina vs #9 Marquette, TBS
5:50pm: #5 Connecticut vs #12 New Mexico State, TNT
6:10pm: #2 Kentucky vs #15 Saint Peter’s, CBS
6:20pm: #5 Saint Mary’s vs #12 Indiana, TBS
6:27pm: #8 San Diego State vs #9 Creighton, truTV
8:20pm: #4 Arkansas vs #13 Vermont, TNT
8:40pm: #7 Murray State vs #10 San Francisco, CBS
8:50pm: #4 UCLA vs #13 Akron, TBS
8:57pm: #1 Kansas vs #16 Texas Southern, truTV
