NCAA Tournament Game Thread: #8 North Carolina vs #9 Marquette

THE VITALS: #8 North Carolina Tar Heels (24-9, 15-5 ACC) vs #9 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-12, 11-8 Big East)

THE DATE: Thursday, March 17, 2022

THE TIME: 3:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

THE TELEVISION: TBS, with Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, and Allie LaForce calling the action

THE STREAMING: March Madness Live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: March Madness Live, maybe?

THE LINE: Marquette +3.5 thanks to our friends at DraftKings

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives North Carolina a 56% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 77-75.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 69.6, making it the fourth most potentially exciting game of the first day of Round of 64. #1? Murray State vs San Francisco.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (6.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 5.7 ast, 1.4 stl)

Darryl Morsell (13.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.2 stl)

Justin Lewis (17.1 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.1 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.3 pts, 3.3 reb)

Kur Kuath (5.6 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.5 blk)

NORTH CAROLINA PROBABLE LINEUP

RJ Davis (13.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.1 stl)

Caleb Love (15.4 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.8 ast, 1.1 stl)

Leaky Black (5.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.5 ast)

Brady Manek (14.4 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.9 ast)

Armando Bacot (16.5 pts, 12.5 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.7 blk)

NCAA TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND DAY 1 SCHEDULE

All times Central

11:15am: #6 Colorado State vs #11 Michigan, CBS

11:40am: #4 Providence vs #13 South Dakota State, truTV

12:45pm: #8 Boise State vs #9 Memphis, TNT

1pm: #1 Baylor vs #16 Norfolk State, TBS

1:45pm: #3 Tennessee vs #14 Longwood, CBS

2:10pm: #5 Iowa vs #12 Richmond, truTV

3:15pm: #1 Gonzaga vs #16 Georgia State, TNT

3:30pm: #8 North Carolina vs #9 Marquette, TBS

5:50pm: #5 Connecticut vs #12 New Mexico State, TNT

6:10pm: #2 Kentucky vs #15 Saint Peter’s, CBS

6:20pm: #5 Saint Mary’s vs #12 Indiana, TBS

6:27pm: #8 San Diego State vs #9 Creighton, truTV

8:20pm: #4 Arkansas vs #13 Vermont, TNT

8:40pm: #7 Murray State vs #10 San Francisco, CBS

8:50pm: #4 UCLA vs #13 Akron, TBS

8:57pm: #1 Kansas vs #16 Texas Southern, truTV