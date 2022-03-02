Big East Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles at DePaul Blue Demons

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (18-10, 10-7 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (14-14, 5-13 Big East)

THE DATE: Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022

THE TIME: 8pm Central

THE LOCATION: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network with Rich Waltz and Chris Walker calling the action

THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com/cbs-sports-network

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -2 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 62% chance of winning, with a projected score of 75-72.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives the game a thrill score of 58.6, meaning it is the sixth most potentially exciting D1 college basketball game of the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (7.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.8 ast, 1.5 stl)

Kam Jones (8.0 pts, 1.5 reb, 1.3 ast)

Darryl Morsell (13.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.3 stl)

Justin Lewis (16.4 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.1 stl)

Kur Kuath (5.6 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.6 blk)

DEPAUL PROBABLE LINEUP

Jalen Terry (8.4 pts, 3.1 reb, 3.1 ast)

Javon Freeman-Liberty (21.7 pts, 7.4 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.8 stl)

David Jones (14.6 pts, 7.4 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.7 stl, 1.0 blk)

Brandon Johnson (10.3 pts, 7.1 reb)

Nick Ongenda (8.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.8 blk)

DEPAUL LINEUP NOTE: Javan Johnson, a grad transfer from Iowa State. will likely be out for the game due to a hand injury. He hasn’t played in February, but in the last matchup against Marquette he played 26 minutes and scored eight points and had an assist and two blocks.