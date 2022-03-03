The Big East Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket Is Set!

Back on Tuesday, the Big East officially announced the bracket for the 2022 Big East Women’s Basketball conference tournament. It would have come along sooner, but one final regular season game on Tuesday afternoon was holding up the whole deal.

Here it is!

We were only waiting to get the #9 and #10 seeds settled by way of Tuesday’s Seton Hall/Xavier game, so we already knew that Marquette would be the #5 seed in the tournament and we knew that they would be starting their run in the event off with a quarterfinal round game against #4 seed DePaul. That game will be on Saturday, March 5, with tipoff set for 1:30pm Central on FS2. The winner of that game will advance to to the semifinals, where they will either see #1 seed UConn or the winner of the #8/#9 first round game between Providence and Georgetown. Let’s not kid ourselves: It will be a tremendous shock to not only the Big East tournament but the college basketball world in general if that potential semifinal round opponent for Marquette does not end up being the Huskies.

Marquette and DePaul split their home-and-home series this season with both teams winning at home. The Golden Eagles won 88-85 in overtime on January 12th in Milwaukee, while the Blue Demons got a 77-66 victory at Wintrust Arena on February 16th.

All three first round games of the Big East tournament will be broadcast by the Big East Digital Network on FloSports. FS1 will pick up the action on Saturday with the first game of the day, which involves Connecticut, before passing the baton to FS2 for the remaining three quarterfinal games. Both semifinal games on Sunday and the championship game on Monday night will be broadcast on FS1.

Here’s the full schedule, all times Central, of course.

FIRST ROUND (Friday, March 4)

10am: #8 Providence vs #9 Georgetown, FloSports

12:30pm: #7 St. John’s vs #10 Xavier, FloSports

3pm: #6 Seton Hall vs #11 Butler, FloSports

QUARTERFINALS (Saturday, March 5)

11am: #1 Connecticut vs PC/GU winner, FS1

1:30pm: #4 DePaul vs #5 Marquette, FS2

6pm: #2 Villanova vs SJU/XU winner, FS2

8:30pm: #3 Creighton vs SHU/BU winner, FS2

SEMIFINALS (Sunday, March 6)

2pm: UConn QF winner vs MU/DPU winner, FS1

4:30pm: VU QF winner vs CU QF winner, FS1

FINAL (Monday, March 7)

7pm: Semifinal winner #1 vs Semifinal winner #2, FS1