Big East Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles vs St. John’s Red Storm

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (18-11, 10-8 Big East) vs St. John’s Red Storm (16-13, 8-10 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, March 5, 2022

THE TIME: 8pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Bob Brainerd and Brian Butch calling the action

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -4.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 69% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 82-76.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 58.3, making it the 17th most potentially exciting game out of the 106 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (7.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.7 ast, 1.5 stl)

Darryl Morsell (13.1 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.3 stl)

Justin Lewis (16.8 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.1 stl)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.4 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.0 ast)

Kur Kuath (5.5 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.6 blk)

ST. JOHN’S PROBABLE LINEUP