Big East Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles vs St. John’s Red Storm

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (18-11, 10-8 Big East) vs St. John’s Red Storm (16-13, 8-10 Big East)
THE DATE: Saturday, March 5, 2022
THE TIME: 8pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Bob Brainerd and Brian Butch calling the action
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand, with Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith on the call.
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -4.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 69% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 82-76.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 58.3, making it the 17th most potentially exciting game out of the 106 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (7.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.7 ast, 1.5 stl)
- Darryl Morsell (13.1 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.3 stl)
- Justin Lewis (16.8 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.1 stl)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (6.4 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.0 ast)
- Kur Kuath (5.5 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.6 blk)
ST. JOHN’S PROBABLE LINEUP
- Posh Alexander (14.7 pts, 4.7 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.3 stl)
- Stef Smith (6.2 pts, 1.8 reb, 2.0 ast)
- Tareq Coburn (4.8 pts, 1.0 reb)
- Julian Champagnie (19.0 pts, 6.6 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.9 stl, 1.2 blk)
- Joel Soriano (6.3 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.9 blk)
