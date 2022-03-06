The Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket Is Set!

It took until the very last game of the regular season to finalize, but we finally have a bracket for the 2022 Big East men’s basketball conference tournament!

Here it is!

Yes, that’s right, Marquette’s Saturday game against St. John’s was crucial to determining the seeding for the final bracket. The Golden Eagles finished Big East play at 11-8, but that put them in a tie with Seton Hall for fifth place. With the Pirates winning at Creighton earlier in the day, that meant that Marquette had to beat the Red Storm to stay tied. Because MU went 2-0 against Seton Hall this season, they picked up the tiebreaker and sent SHU into a first round game against #11 seed Georgetown.

The #5 seed means Marquette skips straight to the quarterfinal round of the tournament. That gives them a game there against #4 seed Creighton. That game will tipoff at 1:30pm Central time at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, March 10, 2022. FS1 will be the broadcast partner for the first 10 games of the tournament, while Fox will carry the championship game on Saturday evening.

Creighton took both ends of the season series against Marquette this year. The Bluejays won 75-69 in double overtime on New Year’s Day in Milwaukee, then picked up an 83-82 victory in Omaha on February 20th. As you can see, both games were extremely closely contested. Creighton finished the year losing two of their final three games after freshman point guard Ryan Nembhard suffered a season ending wrist injury, so it would stand to reason that Marquette’s chances of winning and advancing to the semifinals are at least pretty decent.

Here’s the full schedule for the tournament! All times Central, of course.

First Round (Wednesday, March 9)

3:30pm: #8 Xavier vs #9 Butler, FS1

6pm: #7 St. John’s vs DePaul, FS1

8:30pm: #6 Seton Hall vs #11 Georgetown

Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 10)

11am: #1 Providence vs XU/BU winner, FS1

1:30pm: #4 Creighton vs #5 Marquette, FS1

6pm: #2 Villanova vs SJU/DPU winner, FS1

8:30pm: #3 UConn vs SHU/GU winner, FS1

Semifinals (Friday, March 11)

5:30pm: Providence QF winner vs CU/MU winner, FS1

8pm: Villanova QF winner vs UConn QF winner, FS1

Finals (Saturday, March 12)

5:30pm: Semifinal #1 winner vs Semifinal #2 winner, Fox