Marquette Finally Falls Out Of Favor With Every AP Voter

Well, it was bound to happen, I guess.

YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles lost five of their final nine regular season games, with two of those being of the “hey, whatcha doin’?” variety. The most recent “whatcha doin’?” game came this past week as MU lost at Wintrust Arena by nine to DePaul, and the second half of that game was not anywhere near as close as that score indicates.

As you would expect from that, Bret Bloomquist, Marquette’s final holdout in the Associated Press top 25 voting, has dropped the Golden Eagles from his ballot, and so MU is not receiving any votes at all in the poll for the first time this season since January 17th.

Villanova is the top ranked Marquette opponent in Monday’s brand new AP poll. The Wildcats jumped up three spots to #8 this week while Providence dropped two spots to #11. That’s the kind of thing that happens when one team beat the other.

Wisconsin is right behind Providence at #12, two spots up from last week, and UCLA is right behind the Badgers at #13. That’s a four spot bump up for the Bruins from the previous edition of the poll. Illinois moved up in the poll as well, gaining four spots to rank #16 in the country right now. Connecticut goes the other way in the poll this week, dropping from #18 to #20.

Seton Hall is the only Marquette opponent this season in the receiving votes department. The Pirates picked up nine points on seven ballots to be the unofficial #33 team in the country this week after picking up their fifth straight win on Saturday.

Marquette returns to action on Thursday afternoon when they face off against Creighton in the Big East tournament quarterfinals. Tipoff at Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 1:30pm Central, but that’s subject to the end of the Providence quarterfinal game.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here and MU’s voting history in the poll this season right here.