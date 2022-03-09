A Pre-Big East Tournament Marquette Bracketology Check

Who’s ready for the Big East tournament? It starts later today as I’m typing this on Wednesday morning. For the most part, though, everyone’s NCAA tournament futures are pretty set right now. If you’re extremely near the bubble, one side or the other, losing would probably be a very bad idea, but we’re 30 games into the season. One or two more pieces of data isn’t going to change things very much.

As such, it’s a good team to get a peek at where the various bracketology sites are predicting that YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles are going to end up when Greg Gumbel starts calling out names on Sunday afternoon.

Let’s get right into it!

SB Nation (3/9): The Mothership’s Chris Dobbertean has Marquette as the #8 seed in the South Region on Wednesday morning. That means a first round game in Fort Worth against #9 San Diego State and a potential second round game against either #1 Baylor or a #16 seed coming out of a First Four game between Bryant or Wright State. Dobbertean sees six more Big East squads getting into the field: Villanova (#3), Providence (#4), UConn (#5), Seton Hall (#6), Creighton (#10), and Xavier (#11).

ESPN (3/9): Can I interest you in another first round visit to Greenville, South Carolina? That’s where Joe Lunardi sends the Golden Eagles, although as part of the Midwest Region. MU is the #7 seed here, and they get a first round game against #10 Miami. The second round here would be either #2 Auburn or #15 Colgate. I suspect that most predictions are going to have six more Big East teams in: Villanova (#3), Providence (#4), UConn (#5), Seton Hall (#8), Creighton (#10), and Xavier (#12). In this version, Xavier is a First Four team.

CBS Sports (3/9): Jerry Palm seems to be a bit on the downside of Marquette right now, slotting them in as a #9 seed in the Midwest. That means a first round game against #8 seed TCU and a potential second round game against either #1 Auburn or one of the #16s coming out of the First Four. Once again, six more Big East squads: Villanova (#3), Providence (#4), UConn (#5), Seton Hall (#7), Creighton (#9), and Xavier (#10).

The Athletic ($, 3/8): Wanna play Davidson in the first round again? That’s what Brian Bennett has as of yesterday morning. Marquette would be the #7 seed in the South Region here and headed to Fort Worth to play the #10 seeded Wildcats. The second round would, in theory, be either #2 Kansas or #15 Georgia State. Six more Big East teams can be found in this bracket: Villanova (#2), Providence (#4), UConn (#5), Seton Hall (#8), Xavier (#10), and Creighton (#11).

Fox Sports (3/4): It looks like Mike DeCourcy hasn’t done a new bracket since last week Friday, so keep in mind that this doesn’t include MU’s win over St. John’s in the regular season finale. He’s got the Golden Eagles as the #9 seed in the West Region facing off against #8 Boise State in the first round. If they were to advance, it would be either #1 Gonzaga or #16 Long Beach State in the second round. Yep, six more Big East squads: Villanova (#3), Providence (#4), UConn (#5), Seton Hall (#8), Creighton (#10), and Xavier (#12). Once again, Xavier is headed to the First Four here.

Cracked Sidewalks (3/8): Noted Marquette homer Alan Bykowski has the Golden Eagles as a #8 seed here. He just puts teams on lines here, so that means they’re grouped with North Carolina, Michigan State, and Murray State. #8 means a first round game against a #9 seed, which in this case would be from the grouping of Boise State, Iowa State, San Francisco, and Memphis. Six more from the Big East here: Villanova (#2), Providence (#4), UConn (#4), Seton Hall (#7), Creighton (#11), and Xavier (#11). Once again, Xavier is headed to the First Four here.

Sports Illustrated (3/8): Kevin Sweeney’s the guy in charge here, and he has Marquette as the #9 seed in the Midwest Region. That means a first round game against #8 TCU once again, but the second round would be against either #1 Arizona or #16 Wright State. You betcha on six more Big East teams: Villanova (#2), Providence (#4), UConn (#5), Seton Hall (#8), Creighton (#11), and Xavier (#11). Xavier avoids the First Four here, but only by one line, and Creighton is only clear by four.

Haslametrics (3/9): As always, this is Erik Haslam’s algorithm attempting to predict the bracket. Marquette is all the way down as a #10 seed here, alongside TCU, Miami, and Memphis. That would mean a first round game against a #7 seed, and that group is Ohio State, North Carolina, San Diego State, and Boise State right now. Six more from the Big East here: Villanova (#3), Providence (#4), UConn (#6), Seton Hall (#8), Creighton (#11), and Xavier (#12). Once again, Xavier is headed to the First Four here and this time as the last team in the field.

T-Rank (3/9): Same as Haslametrics, this is Bart Torvik’s algorithm taking a swing at what the bracket should look like. T-Rank likes what Marquette has done more, putting the Golden Eagles in the group of #8 seeds along with USC, Michigan State, and North Carolina. The #9 seeds make up the potential opponents, and those are Memphis, San Diego State, Iowa State, and Boise State. Six more from the Big East here: Villanova (#2), Providence (#4), UConn (#5), Seton Hall (#7), Xavier (#11), and Creighton (#11). Xavier and Creighton are both First Four teams here, coming in three and two spots clear of the cutline respectively.

Bracket Matrix (3/8): There are currently 141 bracket projections compiled in the Matrix right now. Marquette’s average seed is 8.11 and that makes them a #8 seed. Their compatriots are some familiar names: Boise State, Michigan State, and Iowa State. Same goes for the familiarity with the #9 seeds: San Diego State, North Carolina, TCU, and San Francisco. Six more from the Big East here: Villanova (#2), Providence (#4), UConn (#5), Seton Hall (#7), Creighton (#10), and Xavier (#12). The Musketeers are a First Four team here, and three spots clear of the cutline.