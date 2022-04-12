Marquette Offers A Scholarship To Carey Booth

We’ve been mostly paying attention to what Marquette men’s basketball has been up to in the transfer portal since the 2021-22 season ended. There was high school grassroots basketball competition this past weekend though, and that has apparently turned into a new scholarship offer from head coach Shaka Smart. Late on Sunday, Class of 2023 forward Carey Booth announced that Smart has officially extended the offer.

Blessed to receive an offer from Shaka Smart and Marquette University pic.twitter.com/09j7ZRwybe — Carey Booth (@CareyBooth0) April 11, 2022

247 Sports lists Booth as a 6’9”, 190 pound power forward. That seems mostly accurate enough, as Booth’s own Twitter bio lists him as 6’9”. He hails from Englewood, Colorado, and he attends Cherry Creek High School. For those of you (including me) out there who aren’t familiar with your Colorado geography, that’s all on the south and/or southeast suburbs of Denver.

For the moment, Booth is not rated or ranked in the 247 Composite system. It seems that has more to do with other recruiting services not evaluating him yet, as internally, 247 has him as the #33 power forward in the Class of 2023 and the #3 prospect in the state of Colorado. That’s behind two guys in the top 40 of the Composite, so being third best is definitely not a knock by any stretch. If you click through to that Colorado page, you can see that 247 Sports ranks booth at #240 in the country at the moment.

Here’s a rundown of what Booth got up to over the weekend:

He certainly gave them a few flashes of brilliance. His ability to change ends and knockdown downtown jumpers turned heads. He was a rim-protecting machine in the way he flew to the glass to send away shot attempts. His timing was elite and he was equally emphatic in the fashion in which he returned shots to sender. Booth embodies the new-age style four-man with his combination of bounce, length, and touch that allows him to both protect the rim defensively while simultaneously stretching the floor offensively. Young for his grade, Booth is mobile and athletic with upside and potential versatility as a defender. His efforts earned himself expected offers from Iowa and Oklahoma State this evening.

Fun Fact that I learned from that 247 Sports rundown: Booth is the son of Calvin Booth, who played in the NBA for 10 seasons including a 17 game stint with the 2004-05 Milwaukee Bucks and is now the general manager of the Denver Nuggets.

You saw the offers from Iowa and Oklahoma State in the 247 blurb. 247 also lists offers from the likes of Minnesota, Cal, and Georgetown as far as high majors go. There’s a bunch of notable schools — Arizona, Texas Tech, Ohio State — that have shown interest, but nothing in terms of offers yet.

The Denver Post wrote about Booth back in mid-February. Here’s some quotes from his high school coach:

“I think what schools are seeing is the potential. Carey has got a frame that still can be developed. He’s a young junior. He’s only 16 years old. … His greatest strength is probably his perimeter shooting. Having a 6-9 kid behind the arc who can shoot it? There aren’t too many high school kids that are going to be able to alter or defend his shot. “He still needs to work on his strength. That’s come a little bit from last year. He’s developing more parts of his game and becoming a legitimate rim protector and rebounder. He’s really worked hard on the defensive side of the ball.”

The Post reports that Booth averaged 11.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game this season, or at least that’s where he was in February.

Scholarship chart time!

Everything about Class of 2023 recruiting is completely dependent on what Shaka Smart does for the 2022-23 roster. At the moment, there’s just one scholarship available for next fall.... but with no projected seniors on the roster, that lone scholarship would also be the only available scholarship for the Class of 2023 as well.

If Smart takes a transfer with more than one year of eligibility to go? There’s no projected space for Booth.... unless Justin Lewis elects to leave for a pro career, which could still happen this year. If it doesn’t happen, then I would like to think, for Lewis’ benefit, that he’ll definitely be gone by the time the 2023-24 season starts. That opens up another scholarship.... but if it’s available this year, who knows what Smart and his staff end up doing with it for the more immediate future.