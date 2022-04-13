Report: Marquette To Open 2022-23 Season Against Radford

As we move deeper and deeper into the offseason, we eventually start moving closer and closer to next season. That means news about next year’s schedule, and if there’s one thing we can count on Jon Rothstein for, it’s to repeat literally anything that a college basketball coach tells him that’s not public information quite yet.

In this case, back last week, Rothstein let the world know that YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball will be opening the season against Radford.

Source: Marquette will open the 2022-23 season on November 7th against Radford. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 6, 2022

Radford went 11-18 this past season with a record of 7-9 in the Big South. It was the first year under the direction of Darris Nichols. He got the job after Mike Jones left after 10 seasons to take the UNC-Greensboro job. Radford was successful in league more often than not under Jones, winning at least 10 games six times and at least 12 five times, including Jones’ last four campaigns. That has led to the Highlanders being safely above that nasty #300 cutoff on KenPom.com in every season over the last decade, and inside the top 200 in four of them.

Short version? Radford is a pretty decent team in a generally respectable league. I’m not going to get into the wheretos and whatfors of what their roster is going to look like next season, not at this point of the calendar. Trying to shake out who has a COVID bonus season coming and is sticking around or who is just transferring because they want to? Yeah, not worth it, not right now. It’ll all be clear when November rolls around, and we’ll get into an actual preview of the game then.

This would normally be the part of the program where we talk about Marquette’s long or if the case may be short history against their newly announced opponent. As it turns out, Marquette has never clashed with Radford. I have to say, I like it when MU’s buy game opponents are new faces. There’s more than enough teams out there in the wide world of Division 1 hoops, there’s no reason to keep bumping up against the same ones.

We know Marquette has their yearly game against Wisconsin on the docket this season, along with a trip to Notre Dame to renew that rivalry in terms of one-off games in the non-conference slate. There’s also the Fort Myers Tip-Off just before Thanksgiving. Plot in a Gavitt Game and a Big 12 Challenge matchup, and that’s seven non-conference games right there. Marquette played 11 this past season, and that’s with the Charleston Classic giving them three games. We’re looking at maybe three more additions to the schedule, maybe four depending on how everything shakes out timing-wise as far as the Bucks’ schedule at Fiserv Forum goes.