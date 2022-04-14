Greg Elliott’s Time At Marquette Is Officially Over

The writing was on the wall since the season started coming to an end, but it became official on Wednesday evening. According to Verbal Commits on Wednesday, and they’re the ones paying super close attention to these things, Marquette guard Greg Elliott has entered the transfer portal.

On Thursday, Elliott elaborated on exactly what his plan going forward is:

When Marquette played their final regular season home game, Elliott was honored for Senior Day and then talked after the game about it being the final time he would play at Fiserv Forum. When head coach Shaka Smart talked after MU’s NCAA tournament loss to North Carolina, he talked about Elliott in terms that made it clear that he was not expecting Elliott to be back for another season in blue and gold.

That didn’t necessarily mean that Elliott was going to be transferring, of course. 2021-22 was Elliott’s fifth year in college, as he spent the 2018-19 season on the sidelines rehabbing from hand/wrist surgery, and on top of that, pictures came out of the athletic department last spring of Greg in his graduation cap and gown. He has a bonus season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 relief from the NCAA, so he could play somewhere else if he wanted, but it also wouldn’t have been weird if he just decided to get started on whatever comes next for him.

But he’s in the portal, and if he wants another go-round, then I hope it goes as well as it possibly can go.

In four seasons of action with Marquette, Elliott averaged 5.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while appearing in 114 games. You could probably make a decent game out of debating which season was Greg Elliott’s best season purely based on what he did on the court, but we should note that he went out with his first ever NCAA tournament appearance as he was redshirting the year that MU played Murray State in the first round. One thing that I think everyone can agree on is that Elliott never quite lived up to the promise of what his freshman season showed, where he shot 37% on threes, including a silly 60% in Big East play while ranking in the top 300 on KenPom.com in both block rate and steal rate. The shooting got better, as he shot over 40% from long range in both of the next two years and 39% for Smart this past year, but it was very clear that the ankle injury that cost him most of the summer of 2019 strength and conditioning training sapped Elliott of the athleticism that he showed in 2017-18. At the very least, it seemed that Elliott’s ankle was never quite right again, up to the point of Smart and his staff keeping Elliott in a walking boot for precautionary reasons and limiting his practice time to keep him as fresh as possible all year long.

We’ll drop in the scholarship chart here, but it’s already been up on the transfer portal chat articles with Elliott’s possible COVID bonus season removed based on the way things were being talked about at the end of the season.