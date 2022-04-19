It Turns Out That Possessing The Ball Is Crucial To Win Lacrosse Games

Seeing Marquette women’s lacrosse take a loss to #18 Notre Dame on Monday afternoon at Valley Fields wasn’t a surprise. Seeing them lose by nine goals, 19-10, also wasn’t a surprise, in fact, that’s one of the closer games in the series between the two sides.

The specifics of how they lost…. Well, I don’t think we can call that a surprise either, because that’s how good lacrosse teams beat teams that aren’t as good as they are. Facts are facts: Marquette didn’t have a shot to beat the Irish because they didn’t have a chance to take shots. The Golden Eagles had possession of the ball for a grand total of four minutes and five seconds in the 15 minute long first quarter. Their first possession came off a Notre Dame turnover to start the game and ended 34 seconds later with a Lydia Foust goal. Between then — 14:04 left in the 1st — and Marquette’s second goal of the game, which came at the 4:29 mark of the first quarter, the Golden Eagles maintained possession for a total of 2:47, including the 46 second possession that Shea Garcia scored on. In the meantime, Notre Dame scored six goals, with five of them in a less than three minute long stretch where Marquette never touched the ball. Goal, draw control, goal, etc., you get the idea.

Things did not get better in the second quarter, which started with Marquette down 9-2. After the Golden Eagles started off the period with the ball and fired off five of their 22 shots in the game, Notre Dame promptly scored five straight goals, including four in a 3:28 span without Marquette ever touching the ball. 14-2, 5:29 left to play in the half, and the 10+ goal clock rule had kicked in on MU.

Considering the fact that it was 15-3 at halftime, the fact that Marquette outscored Notre Dame 7-4 in the second half is an achievement worth noting. With that said, three of those 11 goals were all scored in the final two minutes of the game. MU did manage to close it to single digits and get the clock stopping at points in the fourth quarter when Emma Soccodato scored to make it 17-8 with 9:51 to play, but the game was clearly long beyond salvaging at that point.

Lydia Foust had two goals and two assists to lead Marquette with four points, while a cluster of four women had two points each for the Golden Eagles. Brynna Nixon came on in relief of Amanda Rumsey after the first quarter, and she made two saves while allowing 10 goals in the final 45 minutes. Rumsey let in nine while making one save in 15 minutes, but she also faced 13 shots against just 15 for Nixon the rest of the way.

Up Next: While the Golden Eagles are now under .500 on the year, they’re still 2-1 in Big East play as Notre Dame is a member of the ACC. Marquette returns to conference play to take a big step towards clinching a Big East tournament berth this Sunday when they host Georgetown. First draw in that one is set for Noon Central on Senior Day at Valley Fields. The Hoyas are 7-7 overall on the year and also 2-1 in league play after falling 14-12 to Denver on Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C.