2023 Guard Zaide Lowery Commits To Marquette

Ha! You thought that Zach Wrightsil was going to be the only Marquette men’s basketball recruiting news this week! You were wrong! Good day, sir!

On Tuesday evening, Class of 2023 guard Zaide Lowery announced his commitment to play for Shaka Smart and the Golden Eagles.

I’d like to thank everyone that has supported me this far. I’ve made the decision to commit to Marquette University!! #mubb @flightbball417 @PooBasketball @tammarag pic.twitter.com/tIRa6adwrl — Zaide Lowery (@LoweryZaide) April 19, 2022

247 Sports lists Lowery as a 6’4”, 180 pound shooting guard. We’ll call that “close enough” since Lowery’s own Twitter bio says he’s 6’4”. He attends Kickapoo High School in Springfield, Missouri. That’s down in the southwest corner of the state, right along I-44 between Tulsa and Saint Louis.

Lowery is currently rated as a four star prospect and ranked at #99 in the country by the 247 Sports Composite system, and he’s been hovering right around the #100 mark ever since debuting in the rankings last November. That makes him the #19 shooting guard prospect in the country, as well as the #3 prospect in the state of Missouri behind forward Omaha Biliew (#7) and guard Trey Green (#67). 247’s internal setup has Lowery at #179 in the country, nudging him back to a three-star prospect. Rivals has him at #93 in the country and rates him as a four-star guy, while ESPN doesn’t appear to even have a page for him.

Lowery got an offer from Marquette last July, and, well, I have to point out that I wrote at the time “This might be an interesting one to watch as things continue over the next year.” The reason for the comment was because Lowery wasn’t even a full-time varsity basketball player for the entire of the 2020-21 season, and he ended up making an impact as Kickapoo won the 2021 state championship.

He made a visit to Marquette back in November, and then got a chance to see Marquette knock off Kansas State in December.

Thank you for a great visit!! pic.twitter.com/198AfISSeT — Zaide Lowery (@LoweryZaide) November 6, 2021

The Springfield News-Leader is ON IT with an article on Lowery’s commitment not long after the announcement, so let’s just lean on them for some details:

As a junior this past season, Lowery averaged 15.5 points on 55 percent shooting while shooting 38 percent from deep. He grabbed 7.1 rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked one shot per game.

Seems good, especially for a guy who wasn’t on the varsity team full time the year before. There’s also a note in there that Lowery was getting offers to play college football, although there’s no details on exactly what level we’re talking about there. Still, that merely being true tells us a lot about what kind of athlete Lowery is.

If you want to check out some video, may I point you towards his Hudl page? The most recent update on there is from March 25th, so that’s pretty fresh. If you scroll down a little bit there, you’ll find a 2021-22 season highlight package that’s nearly four minutes long.

Scholarship chart time, brand new and updated just two days after we updated for Zach Wrightsil!

For now, Lowery is taking the only available scholarship for the fall of 2023. That’s as things stand right this second, and you’ll notice I still have Justin Lewis returning to Marquette in 2022-23. If Lewis stays in the NBA Draft, that will of course open up a spot for another freshman alongside Lowery, or perhaps a transfer next summer. The point of the story is that there’s a lot of plates still spinning, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens between now and the summer of 2023.