Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Ends The Regular Season With A Loss To #18 Denver

It took about five minutes for the reality of the situation to present itself to Marquette men’s lacrosse on Friday night in Colorado, and about 20 minutes for the final result to come into focus. After the Golden Eagles scored on the second shot of the first possession of the game, they went another 17 minutes without a goal while falling behind by six on their way to a 16-8 loss to #18 Denver. MU drops to 4-10 on the season and 2-3 in Big East play.

The shots in the game didn’t get out of control until the second quarter. Shots were 13-8 favoring the Pioneers in the first quarter, which ended 5-1 favoring the home team. MU’s first shot of the second quarter actually turned into their second goal of the game, and that came with 11:39 left on the clock before halftime. Denver, on the other hand, had taken eight shots by that point and scored twice, all without MU even touching the ball. That’s 21-8 in the shots department after 18 minutes, and that tells you how this one went. By the time we got to halftime, Denver outshot Marquette 17-5 in the second quarter for a 30-13 advantage in the first 30 minutes in that department and a 10-3 lead on the scoreboard.

Then things actually got bad as Denver blanked the Golden Eagles in the third quarter. It was 12-3 heading to the final 15 minutes, and the closest MU would get after that would be 13-8 with 5:29 to play. I do want to highlight that goal, because the individual effort by Devon Cowan to salvage a man-up situation is actually really awesome. The goal gave Cowan his 60th as a Golden Eagle, and he’s just the sixth guy to hit that mark for Marquette.

Devon Cowan with his second big defensive effort of the night in the midfield. He finishes this play himself with a long-range #WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/Ww0tONz0Vx — Marquette Lacrosse (@MarquetteMLax) April 30, 2022

Cowan and Luke Blanc both posted hat tricks for the Golden Eagles, while Jake Stegman (1G, 2A) and Will Foster (3A) both matched them in points by the final horn. Bobby O’Grady, MU’s leading scorer this season, did score a goal to extend his program record for goals in a season, going behind his back with a man advantage early in the fourth quarter for his only point in the game on seven shots.

Bobby O'Grady gets on the board with this BTB effort. It's the first of the game for MU's scoring leader. #WeAreMarquette



DU 13, MU 5 (10:00 Q4) pic.twitter.com/svXYTk8ck9 — Marquette Lacrosse (@MarquetteMLax) April 30, 2022

Michael Allieri had his ninth straight game with at least 10 saves, posting 13 for the Golden Eagles. Eight of them came in the first half as he did everything he could to keep them in the game. Didn’t quite work out, but it’s not because Allieri wasn’t trying.

Up Next: Yep, season’s not over, so there’s that, at least. Marquette was already locked into a Big East tournament berth before this game started, so that wasn’t at risk by way of the loss. With that said, the loss does mean that MU is the #4 seed in the field and that means they will face top seed and #2 in the country Georgetown in the semifinals. The Hoyas beat Marquette 20-10 earlier this season. That game is scheduled for Thursday, May 5th, with first draw set for 7:30pm Central time on CBS Sports Network.