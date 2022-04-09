Bobby O’Grady Drives Marquette To Steamroll St. John’s

Last week against Providence, Marquette men’s lacrosse pretty much put the game away before the first quarter ended and ultimately set a season high in goals by game’s end.

This week, in New York against St. John’s, the Golden Eagles took a little bit longer to put the game out of reach for good, but they definitely one-upped themselves in the goals in a game department.

Marquette not only scored a season high in goals against the Red Storm, but backed by a program record eight individual goals from freshman Bobby O’Grady, the Golden Eagles broke the team record for goals in a game as they beat St. John’s 23-13. Marquette is now 2-0 in Big East play, although only just 4-6 overall on the year.

Those aren’t the only two records to fall in this game. Here’s the whole list:

Team Goals: 23, beating out 18 against Detroit in February 2020

Team Assists: 14, beating out 11 against Mercer in March 2013, aka Year One of the program

Team Points: 37, beating out 27 against Robert Morris in March 2019

Team Shots: 58, beating out 51 against Detroit in February 2019

Team Shots on Goal: 36, beating out 31 against Jacksonville in February 2017

Team Faceoff Wins: 28, beating out 24 against Michigan in March 2019

Individual Goals In A Game: 8, beating out seven by Andy DeMichiei against — SURPRISE — St. John’s in April 2016

O’Grady merely tied Tyler Melnyk’s record for points in a game with his eight goals. MU missed the team ground ball record by two. Luke Williams fell one faceoff win short of the individual record and five ground balls short of that record, although his 16 in this game are still second best in program history. Will Foster had four assists to create a four-way tie for the second highest total in a game in MU history as both Kyran Clarke and Conor Gately had five each once.

As for the game itself, it looked like Marquette was on the verge of busting the thing wide open as the first quarter drifted into the second. “Not That” Brian Kelly scored with 4:26 left in the first to pull the Johnnies within two, 5-3. Marquette answered with a goal from Will Foster just 59 seconds later, and strikes in the final minute from O’Grady — his third of the game already — and then faceoff man Luke Williams just six seconds later sent the Golden Eagles into the second quarter up 8-3.

Thanks to a pushing penalty against SJU with just seconds left in the first, MU didn’t even have to win a draw to get the ball to start the second, and Devon Cowan made the Red Storm pay 13 seconds in. One faceoff win later, boom, O’Grady’s fourth of the game made it 10-3 Marquette just 27 seconds into the second. That’s a 5-0 run by the Golden Eagles right there,

But St. John’s chipped away at Marquette for a good long stretch. The second quarter featured 11 combined goals, nine more after MU started the period off with those two quickies, and it was the Red Storm scoring the final two of the half to make it 14-8 heading to the locker room. Just a one goal differential from that 10-3 lead, but not satisfying either. Kelly’s goal less than two minute into the third made it 14-9 Marquette, and for a little while, you could almost start to get worried.

Sure, O’Grady and Jake Stegman scored 52 and 62 seconds after Kelly’s goal, but the Red Storm answered back with two of their own over the next two minutes. Both came from Jonathan Huber, with the first one coming while the Johnnies had a man advantage. 16-11, 10:17 to go in the third, and definitely starting to cause head coach Andrew Stimmel’s eye to start twitching.

No matter, things got better. In a span of just over four minutes, the Golden Eagles got five goals, including two more from O’Grady and the first career goal from Ellison Burt-Murray, and would you look at that, 21-11 heading to the final 15 minutes.

More records falling in Queens!



Make that 8⃣ goals for Bobby O'Grady as he posts MU's 20th of the day!#WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/8jyqXL6lxa — Marquette Lacrosse (@MarquetteMLax) April 9, 2022

Marquette held St. John’s without a goal for the final 10 minutes of the third, and then extended that streak for nearly eight minutes into the fourth. In the meantime, both Nolan Garcia and Patrick English scored their first career goals, and it was 23-11 MU with eight minute to play. That’s your ball game.

The offense was clearly quite bonkers for Marquette today, and that has been duly noted. But we have to shoutout the defense here as well, specifically goalie Michael Allieri. He had 13 saves in this game before giving way to Max Christides for the final Stone Cold Steve Austin of the game (3 minutes and 16 seconds, get it), including seven stops in the second quarter to keep the Red Storm at bay and another four in the fourth quarter just to get the message across that the game was over. That’s some really neat netminding in a big spot for Marquette, as the Golden Eagles really needed the win her to 1) stay in first place in the Big East but also 2) get the win they very much needed to point themselves towards the Big East tournament.

Up Next: The Golden Eagles will take a brief break from Big East play for their second and final non-weekend game of the season. On Tuesday afternoon, they’ll be back at Valley Fields to host #13 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish moved to 4-4 on the year with a 16-15 win on the road against #15 Duke on Saturday.

After that? A first place showdown with #2 Georgetown in Washington, D.C. next Saturday. The Golden Eagles and the Hoyas are the only remaining unbeaten squads in the conference after the Hoyas won at Providence on Saturday.