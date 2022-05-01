The 2022 Big East Men’s Lacrosse Tournament Bracket Is Set!

The Big East announced the official bracket for the 2022 men’s lacrosse tournament on Friday night. Very late on Friday night, in fact, with the publish date on the post coming just after 11pm.

The regular season officially wrapped up on Saturday with Providence and St. John’s squaring off, but both teams had been eliminated ahead of the final weekend of competition. Once the Denver/Marquette game came to an end, the four teams that had already qualified for the tournament were properly seeded into the spots, 1 through 4.

Georgetown is the regular season champion after finishing the regular season with a perfect 5-0 mark in the league. It is the first ever outright regular season championship in Georgetown history, and by luck of the draw, the Hoyas were already set to host the conference tournament before the season started. While it is their first outright title, Georgetown is trying to win the conference tournament for the fourth straight season.

Denver snagged the #2 seed in the tournament after beating Marquette on Friday night. They finished 4-1 in league play with the only loss coming against the champion Hoyas. Villanova fell to 3-2 in the league with their 13-7 loss on Friday evening, which will give them the #3 seed in the field. That leaves YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles as the #4 team. They went 2-3 in Big East play by defeating the two teams that missed the tournament and taking a loss to the top three seeds in the field.

No, it’s not an ideal situation for head coach Andrew Stimmel and his crew.

The semifinals of the tournament are set for Thursday, May 5th. Denver/Villanova will be the first game from our nation’s capitol, with first draw on CBS Sports Network set for 4:30pm Central. Georgetown/Marquette will be the second game, and it is tentatively set to start at 7:30pm Central time again on CBS Sports Network.

The two winners from the semifinals will congregate at Cooper Field on Saturday, May 7, to decide who gets the NCAA tournament automatic bid from the Big East. CBS Sports Network will have the live broadcast again, and the game is scheduled to start at 3:30pm Central time.