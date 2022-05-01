The 2022 Big East Women’s Lacrosse Tournament Bracket Is Set!

With the final weekend of Big East women’s lacrosse in the books for 2022, we now know the final seeding for the league’s conference tournament. Denver is your regular season champion after clinching at least a share of the title in the penultimate week of the regular season, which is a nice benefit to the entire deal as the Pioneers will be hosting the three game tournament at Peter Barton Stadium.

The seeding came down to the final weekend of the regular season, as even Denver wasn’t locked into the #1 seed with one game left to play. In fact, YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles could have ended up anywhere from #1 to #4 in the bracket when the sun came up on Friday morning. By Saturday morning, that had changed, as Georgetown pulled a shocking 10 goal victory over #14 ranked Connecticut in the regular season finale. That result put the Huskies as the #4 seed in the field and the Hoyas at #3, no matter how Saturday’s DU/MU game went.

Marquette lost to Denver to actually create a three-way tie for second place at 3-2 in the league behind the 5-0 Pioneers. With Marquette, Georgetown, and UConn all going 1-1 against the other two teams and each of them losing to Denver, that sent things off to goal differential to break the three-way tie. Whether it was a three-way or a two way, it was still going to be Georgetown and UConn in the bottom two spots, which put the Golden Eagles in as the #2 seed following their loss to Denver on Saturday afternoon.

The semifinals are scheduled to Thursday, May 5th. I don’t necessarily agree with the idea of putting Denver/UConn as the first of the two games on Thursday, but that’s what has happened. That game will start at 2pm Central time. Marquette/Georgetown is tentatively scheduled for 5pm Central, but of course, overtime in the first semifinal could impact that.

FloSports has the broadcast for both semifinal contests. The winners will advance to the championship game on Saturday, May 7. First draw in that one will be at 1pm Central, and FS2 will have the live broadcast.