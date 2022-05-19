The Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Single Season Points Chart

By now, you should be more than familiar with our series of regularly updating leaderboards for various Marquette Golden Eagles sports accomplishments. Keep checking back to that link in the previous sentence for our charts as the seasons continue to churn through history and MU’s various teams continue to create new memories and accomplishments.

Here, we take a look at the single season record for points in women’s lacrosse.

I’m writing this up in mid-May of 2022 because we almost had a new record holder in single season points this past season and I didn’t realize it until the very last game of the season. Powered by a team high 43 assists — which tied for the program record for helpers in a single season, Mary Schumar finished the year with a team high 67 points. She became the fourth Golden Eagle to ever record 60 points in a season when she broke that plateau on April 24th with a five point day against Georgetown, and her 2022 season ended up as one of just six times that a Marquette player has ever recorded 60+ points in a season.

Schumar ended up in a tie for the team record, as both Grace Gabriel and Riley Hill threw up 67 points in the 2018 season. It’s really awesome that she shares the team record now, but still somehow disappointing that she couldn’t find one more goal or one more assist along the way to end up breaking past Gabriel and Hill. Heck, Schumar ended up just three points away from becoming MU’s first ever 70 point player. That’s starting to creep towards “best in the country” territory, as Deanna Balsama from San Diego State finished her 2022 campaign with 73 points and currently ranks #50 in the country as I type this.

The question becomes, of course, whether or not Schumar can reproduce this kind of season in 2023. The good news is, of course, that she’ll be a senior next season and Marquette will ask her to do all sorts of things on the field to drive the offense. 2023 should also feature the return of Hannah Greving and Leigh Steiner to the MU lineup after both women went down with season ending injuries in the second game of the 2022 season.

The return of Greving and Steiner to the lineup is particularly good news for Schumar’s shot at a 68 point campaign as she will be losing an awful lot of passing targets. Kyra LaMotte (#2 on the team in goals at 44) was a grad transfer after four years at Furman, so her career is over. Shea Garcia (45 goals) and Lydia Foust (40 goals) went 1-3 on either side of LaMotte on the goals list and were both honored at Senior Day this spring. That seems to indicate that neither woman is returning in 2023 for the COVID bonus season of eligibility available to them. It’s not impossible, of course, but until we know better, we have to presume that Schumar’s path to a new single season record will be majorly impacted by the departure of MU’s top three goal scorers.

By the way, since we’re talking about changes to the single season goals chart? Shea Garcia became the fifth Golden Eagle to ever record 60 points in a season when she got there during the Big East tournament semifinal loss to Georgetown. She had a four point outing to finish the season with 63 points, more than anyone else in program history except for Schumar, Hill, and Gabriel, who did it twice in back-to-back seasons. Oh, yeah, and Lydia Foust wrapped up her senior season with 58 points, which is the seventh best season in program history. Oh, and Kyra LaMotte’s 54 points in her lone season in Milwaukee was good enough to tie Amanda Bochniak’s 2017 campaign for what is now the 10th best scoring season in Marquette history. Nice little season for the Golden Eagles on the offensive end, even after losing two of their top projected scorers before the season really even got under way, huh?

Here’s what the chart looks like at the end of the 2022 season.