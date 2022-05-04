2022 Big East Women’s Lacrosse Tournament Semifinals Preview: #2 Marquette vs #3 Georgetown

2022 Big East Women’s Lacrosse Tournament

Semifinals

Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Time: 5pm Central

Location: Peter Barton Stadium, Denver, Colorado

Streaming: FloSports

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Twitter Updates: @MarquetteWLax

Season Series: Marquette won, 14-12

All Time Series: Georgetown leads, 8-3

Well, we should just get it out of the way: Yes, a sub-.500 team is the #2 seed in the Big East conference tournament AND a .500 team is the #3 seed AND the #18 team in the nation is seeded #4 in the tourney AND that team will have to play the #1 seed which is also the #12 team in the country for a spot in the championship game.

Life is not fair sometimes, but I’ll tell you this much: I’m betting that Marquette is more than happy that Georgetown smashed UConn by 10 goals last weekend to push UConn down to the #4 seed and thus set up this semifinal game, since it’s a rematch of a game that MU won already this season.

As most things have not been this season — that’s how you end up at 8-9 after all — the Marquette/Georgetown game in the regular season was not a picnic for the Golden Eagles. Not because it was a 14-12 game, but because MU jumped out to a 5-1 lead, ended up tied at 6 at halftime, and then tied at 8 at the start of the fourth quarter. THEN Marquette went up 13-9 with just over six minutes left before Georgetown scored three goals in 70 seconds to make it a one goal game with three and change left.

Look, I’m not saying it was easy for Marquette. I am saying that I am much happier about MU playing Georgetown than I am about the idea of playing UConn, since Marquette trailed 12-2 at halftime of that one before mounting a wild rally to pull within two with 90 seconds left before falling by three at the horn. Same for the the idea of playing Denver after the Pioneers plonked MU for eight goals in the second quarter last weekend on their way to an 18-9 win. Why? Because Marquette has never been to the Big East title game. This is MU’s third appearance in the conference tournament, and they’ve taken the semifinal exit in the first two, both by pretty lopsided margins.

This is a game that Marquette can win. We have seen Marquette win this game. Much like I made an argument last weekend, this might be the biggest game in Marquette history. MU has a better chance of winning this semifinal than they did in either of the other appearances in the postseason. Given that this season (essentially) started with two of the expected top six scorers going out with season ending injuries, it will be somewhat of a massive accomplishment if Marquette can cap their season with the program’s first ever Big East title game appearance.

It’s in their grasp. They can do this. 60 minutes, neutral site, best possible lacrosse for four straight quarters. Big goals from Shea Garcia and Kyra LaMotte. Big passes from Mary Schumar. Big stops from Amanda Rumsey. A spot in the title game and a shot at the program’s first ever NCAA tournament appearance is available. All they have to do is reach out and grab it.