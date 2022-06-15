Marquette’s TBT Team Finalized Their 2022 Roster!

June 15th is the final day for application to the 2022 edition of The Basketball Tournament. For those teams who have already been guaranteed admission to TBT this summer, like Golden Eagles aka the Marquette alumni team, it’s also the day to finalize your roster with enough players to prove that you’re able to participate.

Thus, it wasn’t a surprise to get this tweet on Wednesday morning running down the full roster for The Tournament.

Don’t worry… WE’RE BACK



Presenting our TBT 2022 roster:



Mo Acker

Sacar Anim

Vander Blue

Deonte Burton

Dwight Buycks

Elgin Cook

Travis Diener

Luke Fischer

Darius Johnson-Odom

Diamond Stone

Jarvis Williams

Derrick Wilson — GOLDEN EAGLES (@GoldenEaglesTBT) June 15, 2022

For the purposes of information integrity, here’s the full roster in case the tweet isn’t loading for you:

This is, mostly speaking, the roster from last season. There are some departures, most notably Jamil Wilson. If TBT was ever putting together a Hall Of Fame, I’d say that after you put in the Overseas Elite guys, Wilson is a surefire candidate. Not having him this time around isn’t ideal for Golden Eagles. Andrew Rowsey also does not return, nor does Matt Lojeski, who was a hired gun a year ago.

Darius Johnson-Odom missed last year’s event after suffering an injury late in the year with his club team in France. He’s obviously back to health a year later, so being able to sub out Jamil Wilson and replace him with a guy who was First Team All-Big East back in the day and a reliable overseas pro since is good news for the MU guys.

We already talked about the addition of Deonte Burton to the roster since that popped up the other day. That means that we have to point out that Kaleb Wesson is suddenly not here, because that’s how things go sometimes with TBT rosters.

No Wesson, unfortunately. Last second deadline madness — GOLDEN EAGLES (@GoldenEaglesTBT) June 15, 2022

Instead of the Ohio State big man, Golden Eagles will instead be riding with Diamond Stone on the roster. The Milwaukee native went to Maryland for one year of college hoops, where he averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game in a shade over 22 minutes a night before declaring for the 2016 NBA Draft. He was taken by New Orleans with the #40 pick, but traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in a draft day deal. He made his NBA debut for the Clips on October 30th, but would only play in six more games the rest of the season. Over that season and the next two, he would appear in 77 games in the G-League, averaging 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while on the roster for five different teams in that time. Stone also played in Puerto Rico last summer and then in Taiwan this past season. He played for the TaiwanBeer HeroBears, which I mention purely because I wanted to actually type that out, where he was the leading scorer in the entire league at 27.5 points a night in their 30 game season.

The Marquette squad will be playing in the Dayton Regional, which gets started on July 24th in Ohio. If they win the region, they’ll get to stay in Dayton for the quarterfinal round and however further they advance. TBT will start the week before on July 16th with regional action from DJ Sokol Arena in Omaha and Rucker Park in New York City.