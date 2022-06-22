Golden Eagles Earn #2 Seed in The Basketball Tournament’s Dayton Region

Are you like me? Are you jonesing for some basketball in your life now that the NBA Finals are over?

Well, you won’t have to wait too much longer. On Wednesday, The Basketball Tournament released the full 64 team bracket for the 2022 version of their annual winner-take-all event.

THE TBT 2022 BRACKET



Games tip-off July 16 live on @espn! pic.twitter.com/GBL0M1F5Bg — TBT (@thetournament) June 22, 2022

The big news for us, the discerning Marquette fans, is that Golden Eagles, the MU alumni team, is a #2 seed in the Dayton Regional of the tournament. That means that they will open play against #7 seed Ohio 1804 on Sunday, July 24th. Ohio 1804 is an alumni squad made up of guys from Ohio University. They played in TBT for the first time last year, going out in the first round.

The top seed in the Dayton Region went to The Money Team, which is Floyd Mayweather’s outfit. They are just 3-2 in the history of TBT, but they did make the quarterfinals last year. The big thing to know about them, particularly why they’re getting top billing in the region over home team Red Scare as well as the MU guys? TMT has Jimmer Fredette. The former BYU scoring sensation has participated in TBT in the past, but he wasn’t on The Money Team’s roster last year.

I mentioned Red Scare, the Dayton alumni team, in the region already, where they are the #3 seed. Also in there is Men of Mackey as the #4 seed, and I have to say that the Purdue alumni squad might end up being the emotional favorite of the tournament given the recent death of Purdue great Caleb Swanigan. There’s also Mid American Unity, a TBT regular with an all-time record of 1-3 made up of guys who played in the MAC.

This year’s TBT will get started on Saturday, July 16th with action in both the Omaha and Rucker Park regionals. Omaha top seed Gutter Cat Gang will face off against #8 seed The Cru, while #2 seed Americana For Autism will play #7 seed Peacock Nation in New York City with both games scheduled to tip off at 11am Central time that day.

You can check out the entire bracket right here.