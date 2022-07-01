Your Marquette In NBA Summer League Viewing Guide

It’s that time of the year: NBA Summer League!

Sure, it’s a time for NBA teams to get their first round draft picks up against a step up in competition. It’s also a time for undrafted guys and free agents to get their chance at impressing someone in an NBA scouting office and maybe turning that into a full season contract or at the very least a training camp invitation.

For Marquette fans, we’ve got two guys — Justin Lewis and Darryl Morsell — who agreed to contracts almost immediately after the 2022 NBA Draft ended. There’s also two more guys — Jamal Cain and Theo John — who signed up for Summer League rosters with teams almost right after the draft ended as well. Some of these guys will only be playing in Las Vegas, the big entire league Summer League, while some of them will also be popping up in either of the two smaller Summer League events in San Francisco and Utah.

Here we go!

Jamal Cain

Saturday, July 2: vs Los Angeles Lakers, 4pm Central, NBA TV

Sunday, July 3: vs Sacramento Kings, 4pm Central, NBA TV

Tuesday, July 5: vs Golden State Warriors, 2pm Central, NBA TV

Saturday, July 9: vs Boston Celtics, 4:30pm Central, NBA TV

Tuesday, July 12: vs Atlanta Hawks, 6pm Central, NBA TV

Wednesday, July 13: vs Philadelphia 76ers, 8pm Central, ESPNU

Friday, July 15: vs Toronto Raptors, 9pm Central, NBA TV

Theo John

Friday, July 8: vs Denver Nuggets, 8pm Central, NBA TV

Sunday, July 10: vs Memphis Grizzlies, 8pm Central, ESPNU

Wednesday, July 13: vs Milwaukee Bucks, 3pm Central, NBA TV

Thursday, July 14: vs Brooklyn Nets, 8pm Central, ESPNU

Justin Lewis

Friday, July 8: vs Dallas Mavericks, 3pm Central, ESPNU

Sunday, July 10: vs New York Knicks, 1pm Central, ESPN2

Tuesday, July 12: vs Toronto Raptors, 1pm Central, NBA TV

Thursday, July 14: vs Charlotte Hornets, 1pm Central, ESPN2

Darryl Morsell

Tuesday, July 5: vs Oklahoma City Thunder, 8pm Central, ESPN2

Wednesday, July 6: vs Philadelphia 76ers, 8pm Central, ESPN2

Thursday, July 7: vs Memphis Grizzlies, 7pm Central, NBA TV

Saturday, July 9: vs Atlanta Hawks, 6:30pm Central, NBA TV

Monday, July 11: vs Dallas Mavericks, 9pm Central, NBA TV

Wednesday, July 13: vs Toronto Raptors, 6pm Central, ESPNU

Friday, July 15: vs Los Angeles Clippers, 4pm Central, ESPN2