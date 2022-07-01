Your Marquette In NBA Summer League Viewing Guide

It’s that time of the year: NBA Summer League!
Sure, it’s a time for NBA teams to get their first round draft picks up against a step up in competition. It’s also a time for undrafted guys and free agents to get their chance at impressing someone in an NBA scouting office and maybe turning that into a full season contract or at the very least a training camp invitation.
For Marquette fans, we’ve got two guys — Justin Lewis and Darryl Morsell — who agreed to contracts almost immediately after the 2022 NBA Draft ended. There’s also two more guys — Jamal Cain and Theo John — who signed up for Summer League rosters with teams almost right after the draft ended as well. Some of these guys will only be playing in Las Vegas, the big entire league Summer League, while some of them will also be popping up in either of the two smaller Summer League events in San Francisco and Utah.
Here we go!
Jamal Cain
Miami Heat
Saturday, July 2: vs Los Angeles Lakers, 4pm Central, NBA TV
Sunday, July 3: vs Sacramento Kings, 4pm Central, NBA TV
Tuesday, July 5: vs Golden State Warriors, 2pm Central, NBA TV
Saturday, July 9: vs Boston Celtics, 4:30pm Central, NBA TV
Tuesday, July 12: vs Atlanta Hawks, 6pm Central, NBA TV
Wednesday, July 13: vs Philadelphia 76ers, 8pm Central, ESPNU
Friday, July 15: vs Toronto Raptors, 9pm Central, NBA TV
Theo John
Minnesota Timberwolves
Friday, July 8: vs Denver Nuggets, 8pm Central, NBA TV
Sunday, July 10: vs Memphis Grizzlies, 8pm Central, ESPNU
Wednesday, July 13: vs Milwaukee Bucks, 3pm Central, NBA TV
Thursday, July 14: vs Brooklyn Nets, 8pm Central, ESPNU
Justin Lewis
Chicago Bulls
Friday, July 8: vs Dallas Mavericks, 3pm Central, ESPNU
Sunday, July 10: vs New York Knicks, 1pm Central, ESPN2
Tuesday, July 12: vs Toronto Raptors, 1pm Central, NBA TV
Thursday, July 14: vs Charlotte Hornets, 1pm Central, ESPN2
Darryl Morsell
Utah Jazz
Tuesday, July 5: vs Oklahoma City Thunder, 8pm Central, ESPN2
Wednesday, July 6: vs Philadelphia 76ers, 8pm Central, ESPN2
Thursday, July 7: vs Memphis Grizzlies, 7pm Central, NBA TV
Saturday, July 9: vs Atlanta Hawks, 6:30pm Central, NBA TV
Monday, July 11: vs Dallas Mavericks, 9pm Central, NBA TV
Wednesday, July 13: vs Toronto Raptors, 6pm Central, ESPNU
Friday, July 15: vs Los Angeles Clippers, 4pm Central, ESPN2
