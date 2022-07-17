The Basketball Tournament 2022 Day Two Viewing Guide

Did everyone enjoy the first day of action in the 2022 version of The Basketball Tournament? There was more than a few nailbiters along the way.

Over in Rucker Park in New York City, top seeded YGC escaped ever so slightly, 79-74, over Hoopville Warriors. Xavier Rathan-Mayes is your top performer there, getting 26 points (although it took 7-for-17 shooting to get there) along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Xavier Rathan-Mayes (26 points) Highlights vs. Illinois Hoopville Warriors, 07/16/2022 pic.twitter.com/PzuEWXO62x — TBT (@thetournament) July 17, 2022

#2 seed Americana For Autism got pushed by Peacock Nation, the Saint Peter’s alumni team, but 16 points off the bench from Nigel Johnson and three free throws at the end from Trey Davis led them to the 69-68 victory.

Watch the Game Highlights from Ygc vs. Illinois Hoopville Warriors, 07/16/2022 pic.twitter.com/SWJIDuszYA — TBT (@thetournament) July 17, 2022

Rucker Park had the first upset of the day.... technically. It’s in the Rucker Park Regional, but because of a rainstorm in New York City, the game between #3 Ex-Pats and #6 Big 5 was moved indoors. 74-67 was the final as the squad of guys with Philadelphia connections advanced behind 21 points from Ramon Galloway. As it turned out, that Big 5 win was the only upset of the day across all eight games.

Things were very much in play over at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha. #4 seed Always Us, the Oregon alumni team ended up advancing, but Jackson Underdawgs, a team that has been around over and over again in TBT, pushed them about as far as they could go before falling 79-78. AU was led by 27 points on 11-for-19 shooting from Jacob Young.

The #2 seed in the region, Team Arkansas, found them in a Next Bucket Wins game in their contest against #7 Da Guys STL, but they were the ones tying the game at 69 on a pair of free throws from Courtney Fortson. They got the stop they needed on the other end when Fortson pulled in the miss, and then, SURPRISE, Fortson hit what we used to call the Elam Ender but is now sponsored as the Sling Shot to win it.

Courtney Fortson HAS ICE IN HIS VEINS as he hits the @SLING Shot to win the game. pic.twitter.com/GNbTTpxUSk — TBT (@thetournament) July 16, 2022

Both regions move on to the second round today for the only TBT action of the day. That means y’all have to wait until dinnertime-ish to see any win-or-go-home action again. Here’s the schedule for the day, with all times Central of course.

Omaha Regional

5pm: #1 Gutter Cats vs #4 Always Us, ESPN3

7pm: #2 Team Arkansas vs #3 Omaha Blue Crew, ESPN3

Rucker Park Regional

5pm: #2 Americana For Autism vs #6 Big 5, ESPN3

7pm: #1 YGC vs #4 HBCUnited, ESPNU