The Basketball Tournament 2022 Day Four Viewing Guide

Yesterday was a wild day in The Basketball Tournament!

Okay, maybe just wild in terms of the volume of basketball going on. As it turns out, just one lower seeded team — shouts to Fort Wayne Champs and their win over #4 Nasty Nati — ended up getting the win in the eight first round games across the Xavier and New Mexico Regionals. Such is life.

However, that doesn’t mean games weren’t without excitement. Sideline Cancer barely squeaked out a 78-77 win over Defeat Diabetes thanks to 31 points on 11-for-18 shooting, including this Sling Shot to win it:

MIKE DAUM CALLS GAME!!!!!!!!!!!!



HE HITS THE @SLING SHOT TO SEND SIDELINE CANCER TO ROUND 2!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/placJ3T9Ex — TBT (@thetournament) July 18, 2022

Over in New Mexico, LA Cheaters, the team of guys with Drew League experience, trailed 46-36 at halftime. They closed that game to just three points before the fourth quarter started, then turned that into a one point lead at the start of the Elam Ending. By the time Sedrick Barefield hit the winner to cap his 25 point outing to lead LA Cheaters, they ended up with a seven point win, 73-68.

SEDRICK BAREFIELD IS COLD-BLOODED



He knocks the @SLING Shot down to complete the LA Cheaters COMEBACK pic.twitter.com/gJxXNEwrc1 — TBT (@thetournament) July 18, 2022

Today we have the continuation of the New Mexico Regional with the pair of second round games or the regional semifinals if you prefer to think of it that way. We also flip back to Omaha for the regional final out there in Nebraska. All three games are going on this evening, with the Omaha final overlapping with the first game going on in New Mexico. However, the Omaha final and the second contest in New Mexico will both be on ESPN2, so that’s pretty neat.

Here’s the full schedule for the day, with all times Central as always.

Omaha Regional Final

6pm: #1 Gutter Cat Gang vs #2 Team Arkansas, ESPN2

New Mexico Regional

6pm: #3 LA Cheaters vs #2 Team Challenge ALS, ESPN3

8pm: #1 Heartfire vs #4 Enchantment, ESPN2