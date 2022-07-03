Some New Marquette Women’s Basketball Scholarship Offers

It’s summer, so that means new scholarship offers to keep our eyes on. We’re starting to get close to decision times for the Class of 2023 as they can sign letters of intent this fall, so that makes it prime offering time for the Class of 2024. As such, we’ve got three new names to know in regards to Megan Duffy and YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles women’s basketball squad.

That doesn’t mean that Duffy & Co. are taking it easy on future classes, as there’s a pair of Class of 2026 offers that we’ll talk about in a little bit. Yes, do the math, those are young women who have just finished up eighth grade and will be starting high school in the fall.

Let’s drop the ol’ scholarship chart in here, shall we?

There’s a certain measure of uncertainty for the 2024 recruiting class at this point, since we don’t know exactly how many of the five projected seniors may or may not stick at Marquette for the COVID bonus season that’s available to them. There’s also the angle of how many 2023 scholarships will be occupied by this coming season’s seniors with that extra season left to go and how many freshman Duffy and her staff bring in.

As for the Class of 2026….. yeah, literally zero current Golden Eagles are projected to be on the roster at that point, and that includes the 2022-23 freshmen who just moved in for summer strength and conditioning training and summer school, so I don’t have any possible analysis for you on that.

Let’s talk about the players, shall we?

Class of 2024

Lily Zeinstra

Zeinstra attends Byron Center High School in — wait for it — Byron Center, Michigan. That’s just a tiny bit south of Grand Rapids on the western side of the state. I found an article from last December discussing her scholarship offer from Kim Barnes Arico and Michigan that lists Zeinstra as a 5’10” sophomore, so we’ll count that as the most accurate measurement we can get at this point.

That same article said she averaged 12.6 points per game for BCHS as a freshman, and she was an all-state honorable mention. Googling around to find information on her, it appears that Zeinstra was on all sorts of all-area and all-state lists following her sophomore campaign, so that’s pretty good.

In addition to that Michigan offer, she also has one from Michigan State in terms of high major offers. There were also offers from Butler and Illinois, but both programs have had coaching changes since then, so I’m not 100% sure those are still available to Zeinstra.

She does have a Hudl page available for highlights. It was most recently updated in early March of this year.

Juliann Woodard

Thank you @MarquetteWBB coaching staff for an amazing visit!! I’m very grateful to receive an offer #muwbb pic.twitter.com/Fo4iiSR6RF — Juliann Woodard (@juliann_woodard) June 25, 2022

Woodard attends Jennings County High School, which is in North Vernon, Indiana. That’s in a little triangle in the southeast section of the state between Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati. MaxPreps is where we get that info, as well as noting that Woodard is listed as a 6’0” forward. Googling around picked up at least one mention of her as JCHS’ center, so it remains to be seen what kind of player she’ll be at the collegiate level.

Perhaps she’ll be something of a Chloe Marotta type, as Woodard appears to have an elite level nose for rebounds. Sure, the 16.0 points per game is nice (thanks again to MaxPreps here), but 12.0 rebounds per game? That’s the kind of thing that translates to college, no matter the competition level. Woodard also chipped in 3.1 assists, 2.8 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game this past season. She also broke her high school team’s single game rebounding record back in January when she hauled in 22 rebounds to go with 35 points. The Madison Courier headline tells us that JCHS won the game, but I can’t tell you the score because it’s not in the article. Alas.

Given her location relative to other collegiate programs, I’m kind of surprised that, at least according to Woodard’s own tweets, Marquette is her first high major scholarship offer. There’s Western Kentucky and Ball State in there from back in May, and Evansville, Murray State, and Indiana State if we go back to last fall, too.

There is a Hudl page with highlights for Woodard, although it seems to mostly be her high school team tagging her in game highlight packages. It was last updated this past February.

Jordan Zubich

After an amazing visit i’m super excited to announce i’ve received an offer from @MarquetteWBB ! Thanks @CoachMeganDuffy @jcraterman @kkomara3 & Coach T for this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/QP4MLGCnqG — Jordan Zubich (@jordanzubich) June 26, 2022

Shouts to the Mesabi Tribune in northwest Minnesota for a May 1 profile on Zubich. Here’s the pull quote of note here:

Just how good is the Mountain Iron-Buhl sophomore? This past season, Zubich knocked down 137 three-pointers, shattering the state record in a single season.

I just sat through a Marquette basketball season where people not named Karissa McLaughlin shot 33-for-139 (23.7%) from long range and people not named Karissa McLaughlin or Jordan King shot 14-for-82 (17.1%) from behind the arc, so yes, I will happily take the most prolific high school three-point shooter in Minnesota state history and ask questions later.

Zubich is listed as a 5’11” sophomore by Max Preps, so we’ll count that as accurate. She averaged 25.5 points per game this past season as her squad went 29-4 and ended up as Minnesota’s Class A consolation champion. She also added 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 steals, and the Mesabi Tribune notes that Zubich says she wants to become a better passer by next season. Because I know you’re wondering: She shot 49% from behind the arc this past campaign after knocking in 37% of her attempts as a freshman.

Unsurprisingly, high majors are lining up in a hurry for Zubich. Just since the start of 2022, she has picked up offers from Ohio State, Utah, Iowa State, and Minnesota.

She does have a Hudl page for highlights. The most recent video is a sophomore year reel that runs over five minutes long, and to be clear: She is not shy about letting it rip from long behind that three-point line.

Class of 2026

Marianna Jones

after a great conversation i am blessed to recieve my 1st d1 offer from marquette university. @MarquetteWBB @MICROSSOVER @LBInsider @DetroitEdisonGB pic.twitter.com/8MUxFUXuQr — Marianna jones (@Mari22_jones) June 21, 2022

I don’t know much about basketball, but I know that if you’re six feet tall entering your freshman year of high school and you’re playing a year up with your grassroots team, then you’ve probably got a pretty solid collegiate future in front of you. Jones’ Twitter bio says she’s a 6-foot tall forward and that she’s playing with Michigan Crossover’s 15U team, so both of those things are true here.

As you can see from the tweet, this is her first collegiate offer.

Trinity Jones

After a great visit, I am happy to receive an offer from @MarquetteWBB



Thank you @CoachMeganDuffy @kkomara3 and staff for everything.@il_RocketsGBB @BlueStar30s — Trinity Jones (@Trinityjones014) June 28, 2022

Jones lists herself as a six-foot tall guard in her Twitter bio, and just like our previous entry on the list, that’s pretty dang tall for a freshman in high school. From a scroll through her tweets, it appears that Marquette is her second offer behind Maryland. The Terps have been pretty good under head coach Brenda Frese (double digit losses just once since 2006, none since 2010), so that’s a strong compliment to Jones.

She put up a tweet with some highlights of her first runs with her high school squad in summer league action, so it’s worth nothing that this is Jones doing this against girls who are all older than her.

That’s going to be the extent of the analysis I’m putting up for either young woman for 2026 right now. They’ve just finished eighth grade, so I’m not putting a lot of stock into what they might be as basketball players four years from now when they’re ready for college, or even three years from now when they would be able to sign a letter of intent.