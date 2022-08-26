The Marquette Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Is Out!

FINALLY, on Wednesday, we got the 2022-23 Marquette women’s basketball non-conference schedule. I suspect the more than month long delay past when the men’s schedule was announced is related to the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Marquette will be one of eight participants in that event in the Bahamas, but the bracket has not been announced yet. Is it a coincidence that Marquette announced the rest of the schedule and said “we’ll let you know on the B4A schedule when we know it” on the day that the freshmen moved into their dorms on campus? Maybe, but also maybe not. Seems like a smart day to do some PR, y’know?

ANYWAY, if you want to know about the uphill climb that the Golden Eagles are going to face when they travel to the islands the weekend before Thanksgiving, you can check out our article on the field that we wrote when ESPN dropped the field last November. I’m not going to dig too deep into the rosters and so forth for those seven squads because there’s four of them that MU is definitely not going to play.... but we just don’t know which four, or even have a clue about them without a bracket.

Marquette’s trip to the Bahamas will represent their only three non-conference games away from the friendly confines of the McGuire Center. All seven of the games that the team announced on Wednesday will be a home date in Milwaukee, which does give the Golden Eagles a decided advantage in their non-con slate. That’s pretty good news, as that Battle 4 Atlantis bracket is looking like a pretty rough time in terms of even coming out of it with a 2-1 record.

The list of teams coming to Milwaukee may not jump off the page at you, with the exception of the Colorado squad that beat MU in Boulder a year ago. But if you look at the Her Hoop Stats rankings for everyone, which you’ll see below.... it’s a sneaky good and/or tough schedule, at least if everyone stays within shouting distance of that same HHS ranking. Five of the teams are top 200, and you can’t really ask for much more from your non-conference schedule.

We should note that there is a hole in the schedule. Technically, two holes, but one of them lines up with Finals Week at Marquette, so that one’s easily explained. I’m talking about the lack of a game between Saint Francis on November 27th and Morgan State on December 7th. That’s a week and a half without a game. I presume that at the very least the weekend in between there is reserved for Big East games, if not a Wednesday/Saturday combination or something like that. I guess we’ll have to wait to see what happens, but don’t be surprised to see that happen when the league schedule comes out some time in the next month or so.

Let’s do some quick capsules on each team and get out of here for the weekend.

Monday, November 7: Fairleigh Dickinson

2021-22 Record: 19-12, 15-3 NEC

Final 2021-22 HerHoopStats.com Ranking: #197

Returning Points Leader: Chloe Wilson, 12.1 ppg

Returning Rebounds Leader: Chloe Wilson, 6.4 rpg

Returning Assists Leader: Madeline Selvaggi, 2.6 apg

Head Coach: Angelika Szumilo, entering her 4th season at FDU and overall, with a record of 48-37.

All-Time Series: 0-0

Friday, November 11: Holy Cross

2021-22 Record: 20-11, 14-4 Patriot League

Final 2021-22 HerHoopStats.com Ranking: #170

Returning Points Leader: Bronagh Power-Cassidy, 9.0 ppg

Returning Rebounds Leader: Janelle Allen, 4.9 rpg

Returning Assists Leader: Addisyn Cross, 2.8 apg

Head Coach: Maureen Magarity, entering her third season at HC and 13th overall, with a record of 27-17 at Holy Cross and 173-172 overall.

All-Time Series: 0-1

Sunday, November 13: Milwaukee

2021-22 Record: 15-16, 13-9 Horizon League

Final 2021-22 HerHoopStats.com Ranking: #190

Returning Points Leader: Megan Walstad, 14.4 ppg

Returning Rebounds Leader: Megan Walstad, 9.1 rpg

Returning Assists Leader: Megan Walstad, 2.0 apg

Head Coach: Kyle Rechlicz, entering her 11th season at UWM and overall, with a record of 154-154.

All-Time Series: 32-20

Sunday, November 27: St. Francis (PA)

2021-22 Record: 8-22, 8-10 NEC

Final 2021-22 HerHoopStats.com Ranking: #316

Returning Points Leader: Kaitlyn Maxwell, 8.4 ppg

Returning Rebounds Leader: Aaliyah Moore, 5.2 rpg

Returning Assists Leader: Kaitlyn Maxwell, 1.9 apg

Head Coach: Keila Whittington, entering her fourth season at SFU and overall, with a record of 33-50.

All-Time Series: 2-1

Wednesday, December 7: Morgan State

2021-22 Record: 18-8, 11-3 MEAC

Final 2021-22 HerHoopStats.com Ranking: #246

Returning Points Leader: Charlene Shepherd, 10.3 ppg

Returning Rebounds Leader: Charlene Shepherd, 5.7 rpg

Returning Assists Leader: Ja’Niah Henson, 1.7 apg

Head Coach: Ed Davis, Jr., entering his seventh season at MSU, 19th in Division 1, and 27th as a head coach. He has a record of 82-82 at MSU, 260-264 in Division 1, and 431-318 overall.

All-Time Series: 1-0

Saturday, December 10: Loyola-Chicago

2021-22 Record: 18-12, 10-8 Missouri Valley

Final 2021-22 HerHoopStats.com Ranking: #157

Returning Points Leader: Maya Chandler, 10.3 ppg

Returning Rebounds Leader: Julia Hoefling, 5.2 rpg

Returning Assists Leader: Sam Galanopoulos, 3.1 apg

Head Coach: Allison Guth, entering her first year at Loyola and 8th as a head coach. She has a record of 99-74 in six seasons (seven years) at Yale.

All-Time Series: 11-8

Wednesday, December 21: Colorado Buffaloes

2021-22 Record: 22-9, 9-7 Pac-12

Final 2021-22 HerHoopStats.com Ranking: #45

Returning Points Leader: Quay Miller, 10.6 ppg

Returning Rebounds Leader: Quay Miller, 5.1 rpg

Returning Assists Leader: Jaylyn Sherrod, 3.8 apg

Head Coach: JR Payne, entering her seventh season at CU and 13th as a Division 1 head coach. She has a record of 94-84 with the Buffs and 195-197 overall.

All-Time Series: 1-2