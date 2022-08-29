Marquette Volleyball Is Ranked #24!

Marquette volleyball was earning votes in the preseason AVCA top 25 poll, and their pathway to a ranking in the first in-season poll of the year was by beating preseason #11 Kentucky. Marquette did their part on Friday night, and the AVCA voters followed up with their end. The new top 25 came out on Monday afternoon, and YOUR Golden Eagles are the new #24 team in the country!

Marquette picked up 214 points in the polling, well behind #23 UCLA at 313 points and just barely ahead of #25 USC with 208 points. That might sound like Marquette was barely ranked, but that’s not the case. Utah is the first team outside the top 25, and they snagged only 102 points in this week’s polling.

Wisconsin holds on to their spot as the best ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this week. They did drop in the poll though, falling three spots to #6 after losing to Baylor down in Fort Worth over the weekend. The aforementioned Wildcats fell five spots to #16 after losing to the then-unranked Golden Eagles. Illinois is the other non-conference opponent earning votes in the poll this week, and the Illini dropped two spots to #19 in the new top 25. They suffered a 3-0 loss to then-#9 Georgia Tech in their first match of the season.

“Moving On Up” is the theme of the week in the Big East as Creighton advanced in the poll after a 3-0 start to their season. The Bluejays are now the #17 team in the country after coming in at #18 to start the season.

Marquette moving into the top 25 means the Golden Eagles will be one-half of one of the biggest matches in the sport over the next week. On Friday night, MU will head a little bit to the west to square off with the #6 ranked Badgers. That match is set to start at 7pm Central, and Big Ten Network was already set to broadcast it before it became a contest between two ranked opponents.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.