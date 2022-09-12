Minnesota Shuts Out Marquette

Marquette women’s soccer had their three match unbeaten streak snapped in Minnesota on Sunday, dropping a 3-0 result to Minnesota. The Golden Eagles are now 3-3-1 on the season with one last non-conference date in front of them.

The match flipped over in the 31st minute when Minnesota’s Sophia Boman converted a penalty kick. I wasn’t able to watch the match because it was on B1G+ and I’m not signing up for that, but neither the Minnesota nor Marquette recaps are helpful in describing the foul that led to the PK. While that made it 1-0 for the home team, it wasn’t an undeserved score at that point of the match. Minnesota was already outshooting Marquette 5-0 before the penalty, and MU keeper Chloe Olson had already made four saves. That’s a “only a matter of time” situation.

That goes towards Minnesota scoring a run of play goal, and that happened off Boman’s boot less than three minutes later.

Sophia Boman just out here doing Sophia Boman things ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/78pWSFCttm — Minnesota Soccer (@GopherSoccer) September 11, 2022

That’s just an outstanding solo play by Boman, although you can easily make an argument that Marquette should be able to stop one player... but also defending her making the seemingly obvious pass also seems important so.... yeah, I don’t think I can pin this on anyone, but falling behind 2-0 in the 34th minute stinks.

Marquette was getting outshot 9-1 at intermission, so that wasn’t a great sign for how things were going to go the rest of the way. The Golden Eagles did get two shots on goal in the second half, both from Alex Campana about 10 minutes apart past the hour mark of the match, but that ended up being MU’s only real offensive push for the contest. If it wasn’t already decided after that, Gabbie Cesarone got a head on a corner kick from — surprise! — Boman to nail things down in the 87th minute.

Gotta getcha head in the game right Gabbie? pic.twitter.com/C0KBQMg7uA — Minnesota Soccer (@GopherSoccer) September 11, 2022

Up Next: Marquette returns to Valley Fields for their last non-conference game of the season. That’s coming up on Thursday night as the Golden Eagles will host Western Michigan with first kick scheduled for 7pm Central, and that will be MU’s only match for the week. The Broncos are 0-3-3 on the season after drawing their two most recent contests.