Wisconsin Absolutely Unloads On Marquette

WELP

Things got out of control in a hurry on Marquette men’s soccer on Monday night as the goals by Wisconsin came in a hurry as MU took a 4-2 loss out in Madison. The loss drops the Golden Eagles to 3-2-0 on the season and snaps a three match winning streak.

Less than 41 minutes in, Mitrar Mitrovic rammed home a Ben Barkley feed to put Marquette up 1-0. Literally nothing else went right for Marquette over the next 25 minutes. Less than two minutes later, Wisconsin tied it up on a goal by Mitchell Dryden, and so 1-1 was the score at intermission.

Dryden with the emphatic header to level it up going into the half! pic.twitter.com/m4iCZNrNRR — Wisconsin Soccer (@BadgerMSoccer) September 13, 2022

Onwards to the second half, where Wisconsin’s second shot of the period came off of a restart in the 49th minute, and that was a goal for Max Keenan.

Fantastic run and finish from Keenan to put Badgers up 2-1. pic.twitter.com/B60uudTUC4 — Wisconsin Soccer (@BadgerMSoccer) September 13, 2022

Keenan found the back of the net again in the 59th minute, and then he factored in again in the 63rd minute as Matt Chandler tallied off a corner kick.

4-1 Wisconsin, less than 30 minutes to go, oh, and Marquette didn’t have a shot in the second half yet.

Not much else to say there, y’know? To be transparent about it, I’m writing this as the match is still going on, and right this second it’s in the 78th minute and Edrey Caceres has scored to make it 4-2 in the 79th minute. If you look at the shots, this isn’t a wild out of control match, as the Badgers have a 13-8 edge.

Up Next: Coming up this weekend, Marquette does another “game/two days off/game” bit with both matches coming at home. First up is Yale on Saturday, followed by the renewal of the Milwaukee Cup against the crosstown Panthers next Tuesday. The Bulldogs are 2-0-2 at the moment and they won’t play again til this weekend, while Milwaukee is 1-3-1 with two contests coming along between now and the contest at Valley Fields.