That’s Pretty Good: Marquette 0, #19 Xavier 0

Marquette men’s soccer got outshot 17-8 on Saturday night in Cincinnati, including a very not okay 11-3 in the first half.

DOESN’T MATTER, because the Golden Eagles came away from their Big East league opener against #19 ranked and undefeated Xavier with a 0-0 draw! Marquette is now 4-3-1 on the year and 0-0-1 in league action, while Xavier goes to 6-0-3 and 0-0-2.

Is there a lot to say about this game? Not really! While the Golden Eagles did get outshot, they did limit Xavier to just four shots on goal across all 90 minutes, and keeper Chandler Hallwood, fresh off his red card suspension, stopped all four to pick up the shutout. The Golden Eagles managed just two shots on goal all match long, one in each half. This shot by Beto Soto was the lone SOG in the second half for Marquette, and that happened waaaay back in the 57th minute.

57' | Soto comes thiiiiis close to breaking the scoreless drought. Still even midway through the second half.



MU 0 - XU 0#WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/bps7gmo60a — Marquette Soccer (@marquettesoccer) September 25, 2022

Up Next: A brief break from league play. On Tuesday, Marquette will be back out on the road, but this time down in Saint Louis for a weeknight contest against SLU to wrap up non-conference play for the year. First kick is set for 7pm Central time, and ESPN+ will have the broadcast. The Billikens are 3-3-0 this season after winning 3-1 at La Salle on Saturday evening.