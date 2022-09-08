Interested in writing about Marquette sports? AE is looking for new contributors!

If you’re a regular reader of this website, then it’s a pretty safe bet that you’re a Marquette Golden Eagles fan, and a pretty passionate one to boot. If you’re a Marquette fan, then it’s also a safe bet that you’re a pretty smart person, too.

Anonymous Eagle is looking for smart, passionate people to contribute to the site and thus expand the site’s ability to cover the Golden Eagles, particularly for men’s basketball. While AE currently does a decent job talking all things Marquette athletics, the site definitely has room for growth, and that’s where you come in.

The goal is to find three or four (or more!) people interested in helping to produce original content on the website. Specifically for men’s basketball, we’re talking about season and individual game previews, game recaps, breaking news updates, recruiting coverage, keeping track of the goings-on of MU alumni in the pro sports world, you name it, I’m interested in helping you create it. Those are just the standard issue kind of thing around here, and new ideas are absolutely welcome! If you fancy yourself as talented at original video production, that’s definitely an area that I’m not well versed in and that would help expand our Marquette coverage in a big way.

I am looking for regular writers for the site who can contribute something at least once, maybe twice a week. It doesn’t have to be an every day thing for you, but you’re welcome to contribute as much as you can. The more people there are, the more we can spread out the work and ultimately end up doing more to cover the Golden Eagles.

Are you more interested in a non-men’s hoops sport? If you want to volunteer to tackle a different sport, that’s also more than welcome. Traditionally, I’ve been able to give regular coverage to women’s hoops, soccer, volleyball, and lacrosse, and those are always welcome topics on AE. We’re not so great with covering Marquette when it comes to cross country, golf, tennis, or track & field, so if that’s your area of expertise or interest, then you’re welcome to do that, too.

Proximity to Milwaukee and thus ability to attend events in person is not a requirement! Conversely, it would be great to get a voice or two from the current Marquette student population as a part of the site.

If you’re interested, send an email to anon.eagle@gmail.com. Be sure to include a brief explanation of why you’re interested in joining the AE staff, what you’re most interested in contributing, and, if you’ve got some laying around, some previously published writing samples. Don’t worry, those don’t have to be Marquette sports related, and don’t feel like you need to have some sort of long track record necessary, either! All interested parties are welcome. Feel free to send in any follow up questions you might have as well.