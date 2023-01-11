Big East Game Thread: #25 Marquette Golden Eagles vs #6 Connecticut Huskies

THE VITALS: #25 Marquette Golden Eagles (13-4, 5-1 Big East) vs #6 Connecticut Huskies (15-2, 4-2 Big East)

THE DATE: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

THE TIME: 6pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Tom McCarthy, Chris Walker, and Noted Walking Meme Jon Rothstein calling the action

THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette +2.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Connecticut a 58% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 75-73.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 82.0, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 63 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #2? Alabama at Arkansas at 81.7.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (9.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 8.0 apg, 1.9 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.5 spg)

Kam Jones (16.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (11.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.8 bpg)

CONNECTICUT PROBABLE LINEUP