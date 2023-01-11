Big East Game Thread: #25 Marquette Golden Eagles vs #6 Connecticut Huskies

THE VITALS: #25 Marquette Golden Eagles (13-4, 5-1 Big East) vs #6 Connecticut Huskies (15-2, 4-2 Big East)
THE DATE: Wednesday, January 11, 2023
THE TIME: 6pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Tom McCarthy, Chris Walker, and Noted Walking Meme Jon Rothstein calling the action
THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette +2.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Connecticut a 58% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 75-73.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 82.0, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 63 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #2? Alabama at Arkansas at 81.7.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (9.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 8.0 apg, 1.9 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (7.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.5 spg)
- Kam Jones (16.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg)
- Oso Ighodaro (11.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.8 bpg)
CONNECTICUT PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tristen Newton (9.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.1 spg)
- Jordan Hawkins (14.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.0 spg)
- Andre Jackson (6.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.8 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Alex Karaban (9.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.7 apg)
- Adama Sanogo (17.9 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.0 spg)
Loading comments...