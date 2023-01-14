 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 14, 2023

HOLY CRAP, LOOKIT ALL THE GAMES ON NATIONAL TELEVISION

By Brewtown Andy
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Kansas State
As always, the Kansas State mascot is one of the weirdest mascots in the country.
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

IT’S A BIG DAY OF COLLEGE HOOPS, YES IT IS.

The wild part about it? There’s only one game on CBS today because they’re apparently refusing to compete with the NFL playoff game over on Fox, and of course Fox can’t carry a game if they’re starting their pregame programming 3 hours before the game starts.

Even with that monkeywrench in the works, there’s still 36 games with a national television broadcast, including Big Ten Network and FS1 giving some broadcast space to women’s hoops today.

The biggest game on national TV today is clearly #11 Kansas State visiting #17 TCU, and I can’t say that I recall off the top of my head the last time either of those teams ended up as the most notable game of the day in college basketball, much less facing off against each other. In any case, it’s the only national broadcast with two ranked teams going at it today, as Iowa State/Kansas is ported over to ESPN+. Cyclones/Jayhawks is obviously a more notable game, but paywall streaming, etc., you get the point.

I’m counting eight games with a ranked team going on the road against an unranked team today on national television. Just one of those kinds of games is the recipe for an upset to be brewing, and the fact that there’s eight of them scattered between Noon and 5pm Central time today could mean we’re in for a pretty awesome day of basketball watching.

As always, there’s a ton of men’s and women’s college basketball available via ESPN3 and ESPN+, so if you latch onto something worth watching, shout it out in the comments!

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!

CBB Viewing Guide: 1/14/23

Time (CT) Game Television
Time (CT) Game Television
11:00 AM Kentucky at #5 Tennessee ESPN
West Virginia at Oklahoma ESPN2
Seton Hall at DePaul FS1
Davidson at George Mason ESPNU
11:30 AM Penn State at #12 Iowa Big Ten Network
Loyola Chicago at Saint Joseph's USA Network
12:00 PM #18 Wisconsin at Indiana CBS
Georgia at Ole Miss SEC Network
1:00 PM #11 Kansas State at #17 TCU ESPN2
#15 Arkansas at Vanderbilt ESPNU
#19 Providence at Creighton FS1
North Carolina at Louisville ESPN
1:30 PM #3 Ohio State at Nebraska Big Ten Network
Richmond at St. Bonaventure USA Network
2:00 PM Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech ACC Network
Monmouth at Towson CBS Sports Network
2:30 PM #20 Missouri at Florida SEC Network
3:00 PM LSU at #4 Alabama ESPN
#13 Virginia at Florida State ESPN2
Cincinnati at SMU ESPNU
4:00 PM #24 Duke at Clemson ACC Network
William & Mary at UNC Wilmington CBS Sports Network
5:00 PM #9 Arizona at Oregon ESPN
Oklahoma State at Baylor ESPN2
Texas A&M at South Carolina SEC Network
Chattanooga at Samford ESPNU
6:00 PM Notre Dame at Syracuse ACC Network
Colorado State at UNLV CBS Sports Network
7:00 PM Colorado at #7 UCLA Fox
Texas Tech at #10 Texas ESPN
Bradley at Drake ESPNU
7:30 PM Mississippi State at #21 Auburn SEC Network
8:00 PM New Mexico at #23 San Diego State CBS Sports Network
New Mexico at UNLV FS1
9:00 PM Portland at #8 Gonzaga ESPN2
10:00 PM Boise State at Wyoming FS1

More From Anonymous Eagle

Loading comments...