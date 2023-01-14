Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 14, 2023

IT’S A BIG DAY OF COLLEGE HOOPS, YES IT IS.

The wild part about it? There’s only one game on CBS today because they’re apparently refusing to compete with the NFL playoff game over on Fox, and of course Fox can’t carry a game if they’re starting their pregame programming 3 hours before the game starts.

Even with that monkeywrench in the works, there’s still 36 games with a national television broadcast, including Big Ten Network and FS1 giving some broadcast space to women’s hoops today.

The biggest game on national TV today is clearly #11 Kansas State visiting #17 TCU, and I can’t say that I recall off the top of my head the last time either of those teams ended up as the most notable game of the day in college basketball, much less facing off against each other. In any case, it’s the only national broadcast with two ranked teams going at it today, as Iowa State/Kansas is ported over to ESPN+. Cyclones/Jayhawks is obviously a more notable game, but paywall streaming, etc., you get the point.

I’m counting eight games with a ranked team going on the road against an unranked team today on national television. Just one of those kinds of games is the recipe for an upset to be brewing, and the fact that there’s eight of them scattered between Noon and 5pm Central time today could mean we’re in for a pretty awesome day of basketball watching.

As always, there’s a ton of men’s and women’s college basketball available via ESPN3 and ESPN+, so if you latch onto something worth watching, shout it out in the comments!

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!