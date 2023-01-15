 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Big East Game Thread: #25 Marquette Golden Eagles at #12 Xavier Musketeers

Which winning streak comes to an end: 10 straight for Xavier or 5 straight for Marquette?

By Brewtown Andy
/ new
Marq vs Xavier

THE VITALS: #25 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-4, 6-1 Big East) at #12 Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 6-0 Big East)

THE DATE: Sunday, January 15, 2022

THE TIME: 11am Central

THE LOCATION: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

THE TELEVISION: Fox aka Fox Prime aka Fox Banquet, with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery calling the action.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Xavier a 57% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 85-83.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 78.8, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 13 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. This is the second straight game where MU has been involved in the most potentially exciting game of the day. #2? Ohio State at Rutgers.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (9.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 8.0 apg, 1.8 spg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (7.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.4 spg)
  • Kam Jones (16.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.4 spg)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.7 bpg)

XAVIER PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Souley Boum (17.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.9 apg, 1.4 spg)
  • Adam Kunkel (10.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.0 spg)
  • Colby Jones (14.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.4 spg)
  • Zach Freemantle (14.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 3.2 apg)
  • Jack Nunge (14.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.4 bpg)

More From Anonymous Eagle

Loading comments...