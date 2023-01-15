Big East Game Thread: #25 Marquette Golden Eagles at #12 Xavier Musketeers

THE VITALS: #25 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-4, 6-1 Big East) at #12 Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 6-0 Big East)
THE DATE: Sunday, January 15, 2022
THE TIME: 11am Central
THE LOCATION: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio
THE TELEVISION: Fox aka Fox Prime aka Fox Banquet, with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery calling the action.
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Xavier a 57% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 85-83.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 78.8, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 13 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. This is the second straight game where MU has been involved in the most potentially exciting game of the day. #2? Ohio State at Rutgers.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (9.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 8.0 apg, 1.8 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (7.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Kam Jones (16.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg)
- Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.7 bpg)
XAVIER PROBABLE LINEUP
- Souley Boum (17.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.9 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Adam Kunkel (10.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.0 spg)
- Colby Jones (14.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Zach Freemantle (14.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 3.2 apg)
- Jack Nunge (14.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.4 bpg)
