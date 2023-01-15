Big East Game Thread: #25 Marquette Golden Eagles at #12 Xavier Musketeers

THE VITALS: #25 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-4, 6-1 Big East) at #12 Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 6-0 Big East)

THE DATE: Sunday, January 15, 2022

THE TIME: 11am Central

THE LOCATION: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

THE TELEVISION: Fox aka Fox Prime aka Fox Banquet, with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery calling the action.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Xavier a 57% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 85-83.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 78.8, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 13 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. This is the second straight game where MU has been involved in the most potentially exciting game of the day. #2? Ohio State at Rutgers.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (9.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 8.0 apg, 1.8 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.4 spg)

Kam Jones (16.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.4 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.7 bpg)

XAVIER PROBABLE LINEUP