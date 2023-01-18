Big East Game Thread: #20 Marquette Golden Eagles vs #22 Providence Friars

THE VITALS: #20 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-5, 6-2 Big East) vs #22 Providence Friars (14-4, 6-2 Big East)
THE DATE: Wednesday, January 18, 2022
THE TIME: 8pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas on the call
THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -7.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 70% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 80-75.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: Marquette’s streak of playing in the most potentially exciting game comes to an end, as KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 65.7 and that’s only good enough for fourth best amongst the 38 Division 1 games scheduled for the day. #1? Arkansas at Missouri.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (9.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (7.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.5 spg)
- Kam Jones (15.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg)
- Oso Ighodaro (12.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.7 bpg)
PROVIDENCE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Alyn Breed (6.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.7 apg)
- Devin Carter (13.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.9 spg, 1.1 bpg)
- Noah Locke (10.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.2 apg)
- Bryce Hopkins (16.2 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.2 apg)
- Ed Croswell (12.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.4 spg, 1.1 bpg)
PROVIDENCE LINEUP NOTE: Starting point guard Jared Bynum has missed PC’s last two games with an abdominal issue. He’s averaging 9.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
