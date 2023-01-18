Big East Game Thread: #20 Marquette Golden Eagles vs #22 Providence Friars

THE VITALS: #20 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-5, 6-2 Big East) vs #22 Providence Friars (14-4, 6-2 Big East)

THE DATE: Wednesday, January 18, 2022

THE TIME: 8pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas on the call

THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -7.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 70% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 80-75.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: Marquette’s streak of playing in the most potentially exciting game comes to an end, as KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 65.7 and that’s only good enough for fourth best amongst the 38 Division 1 games scheduled for the day. #1? Arkansas at Missouri.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (9.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.5 spg)

Kam Jones (15.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.4 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (12.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.7 bpg)

PROVIDENCE PROBABLE LINEUP

Alyn Breed (6.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.7 apg)

Devin Carter (13.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.9 spg, 1.1 bpg)

Noah Locke (10.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.2 apg)

Bryce Hopkins (16.2 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.2 apg)

Ed Croswell (12.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.4 spg, 1.1 bpg)

PROVIDENCE LINEUP NOTE: Starting point guard Jared Bynum has missed PC’s last two games with an abdominal issue. He’s averaging 9.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.