Marquette Picks Up A Little Ground In The Associated Press Poll

A new Monday on the calendar means a new Associated Press poll for men’s college basketball, and that means a new spot for Marquette.

Last week, the Golden Eagles had 12 points in the poll as they dropped out of the top 25. This week, they’re not ranked, but they are moving up. Marquette picked up 20 points in the polling to end up as the unofficial #32 team in the country. MU was at #35 a week ago, so it’s nice to see that they’re closer to the top 25, too. They’re in between Illinois with 21 points — nearly #31! — and Providence as the Friars continue to ascend with 14 points this week.

Purdue holds on to their spot as Marquette’s top ranked opponent this week as they solidified their hold on the #1 ranking in the AP top 25. They picked up 60 of the 61 first place votes as someone still thinks UConn is #1 in the country after the Huskies lost to Xavier. Connecticut dropped two spots to #4 in this week’s poll after their first loss of the season.

Wisconsin has moved up one spot this week to #14 in the country, while Xavier gained four spots with their win over UConn to end up at #18 in the poll. Baylor took a big drop after a loss at Iowa State, and they’re at #19 now, seven spots lower than last week.

Marquette and Providence are joined by a couple of familiar names in the Receiving Votes area. Mississippi State has now lost two in a row after falling to Alabama back on Wednesday, so they’re at 62 points instead of in the top 25. Creighton earned one 25th place vote in exchange for beating Butler and DePaul at home over the past seven days. They were pretty easy wins with Ryan Kalkbrenner back in the lineup, so I’m not going to judge that vote too hard.

The Golden Eagles return to action on Tuesday evening when they visit St. John’s. Tipoff for that game is set for 5:30pm Central time, and FS1 will have the broadcast.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.