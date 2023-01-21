Big East Game Thread: #20 Marquette Golden Eagles at Seton Hall Pirates

THE VITALS: #20 Marquette Golden Eagles (15-5, 7-2 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (12-8, 5-4 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, January 21, 2023

THE TIME: 3pm Central

THE LOCATION: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas on the call

THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 55% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 73-72.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 73.0, making it the fourth most potentially exciting game out of the 144 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? UCLA at Arizona.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (10.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.5 spg)

Kam Jones (16.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.5 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.8 bpg)

SETON HALL PROBABLE LINEUP