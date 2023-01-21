Big East Game Thread: #20 Marquette Golden Eagles at Seton Hall Pirates

THE VITALS: #20 Marquette Golden Eagles (15-5, 7-2 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (12-8, 5-4 Big East)
THE DATE: Saturday, January 21, 2023
THE TIME: 3pm Central
THE LOCATION: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas on the call
THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 55% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 73-72.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 73.0, making it the fourth most potentially exciting game out of the 144 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? UCLA at Arizona.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (10.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (7.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.5 spg)
- Kam Jones (16.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.5 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg)
- Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.8 bpg)
SETON HALL PROBABLE LINEUP
- Al-Amir Dawes (11.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.0 spg)
- Femi Odukale (6.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Kadary Richmond (9.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.8 spg)
- KC Ndefo (7.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.3 aps, 2.1 bpg)
- Tyrese Samuel (10.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.1 spg)
Loading comments...