Big East Game Thread: #20 Marquette Golden Eagles at Seton Hall Pirates

The Golden Eagles head out east with an eye on starting up a new winning streak in conference play.

By Brewtown Andy
THE VITALS: #20 Marquette Golden Eagles (15-5, 7-2 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (12-8, 5-4 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, January 21, 2023

THE TIME: 3pm Central

THE LOCATION: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas on the call

THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 55% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 73-72.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 73.0, making it the fourth most potentially exciting game out of the 144 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? UCLA at Arizona.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (10.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.7 spg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (7.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.5 spg)
  • Kam Jones (16.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.5 spg)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.8 bpg)

SETON HALL PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Al-Amir Dawes (11.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.0 spg)
  • Femi Odukale (6.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.4 spg)
  • Kadary Richmond (9.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.8 spg)
  • KC Ndefo (7.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.3 aps, 2.1 bpg)
  • Tyrese Samuel (10.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.1 spg)

