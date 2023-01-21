Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 21, 2023

FUN FACT: Today’s slate of nationally televised college basketball begins with the only women’s game on national television for the entire day, and it happens to be front half of a Navy/Army women’s/men’s doubleheader at West Point with both games on CBS Sports Network. That’s pretty awesome.

Elsewhere on national television today, there are 15 games with at least one ranked team in action. The most notable one is #5 UCLA visiting #11 Arizona, as that one has the top five team on the road. I make this distinction, because the other “ranked visiting ranked” game of the day is #14 TCU at #2 Kansas. I don’t think I have to explain to you that the Jayhawks will be favored in that game and the reasons why that’s the case.

There are eight more ranked teams on the road on national television today, including YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles taking flight to New Jersey for their second meeting of the season with Seton Hall. Three of the other seven are top ten teams: #9 Tennessee at LSU, #4 Alabama at Missouri, and #7 Texas at West Virginia. I think by sorting those by tip time, I accidentally sorted them in order of odds of upset? Your milage may vary on Mizzou and WVU.

As always, there’s a bunch of games on streaming by way of ESPN3 and ESPN+, including a ton of women’s hoops, so if you catch on to something particularly interesting, drop something in the comments so we can all tune in.

Here’s the entire national television schedule for the day!