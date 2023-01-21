 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 21, 2023

Do you like basketball? Do you like staying on your couch all day to watch basketball? WELL, GOOD NEWS!

By Brewtown Andy
NCAA Basketball: Hall of Fame Classic-Creighton at UCLA Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

FUN FACT: Today’s slate of nationally televised college basketball begins with the only women’s game on national television for the entire day, and it happens to be front half of a Navy/Army women’s/men’s doubleheader at West Point with both games on CBS Sports Network. That’s pretty awesome.

Elsewhere on national television today, there are 15 games with at least one ranked team in action. The most notable one is #5 UCLA visiting #11 Arizona, as that one has the top five team on the road. I make this distinction, because the other “ranked visiting ranked” game of the day is #14 TCU at #2 Kansas. I don’t think I have to explain to you that the Jayhawks will be favored in that game and the reasons why that’s the case.

There are eight more ranked teams on the road on national television today, including YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles taking flight to New Jersey for their second meeting of the season with Seton Hall. Three of the other seven are top ten teams: #9 Tennessee at LSU, #4 Alabama at Missouri, and #7 Texas at West Virginia. I think by sorting those by tip time, I accidentally sorted them in order of odds of upset? Your milage may vary on Mizzou and WVU.

As always, there’s a bunch of games on streaming by way of ESPN3 and ESPN+, including a ton of women’s hoops, so if you catch on to something particularly interesting, drop something in the comments so we can all tune in.

Here’s the entire national television schedule for the day!

CBB Viewing Guide: 1/21/23

10:00 AM Navy at Army CBS Sports Network
11:00 AM Georgetown at #8 Xavier FS1
#17 Miami at Duke ESPN
Ole Miss at #25 Arkansas ESPN2
UCF at South Florida ESPNU
11:30 AM Dayton at George Washington USA Network
12:00 PM #14 TCU at #2 Kansas CBS
Vanderbilt at Georgia SEC Network
12:30 PM Navy at Army CBS Sports Network
1:00 PM #5 UCLA at #11 Arizona ABC
#10 Virginia at Wake Forest ESPNU
Texas Tech at #13 Kansas State ESPN2
DePaul at #22 Providence FS1
Iowa at Ohio State Fox
Texas A&M at Kentucky ESPN
1:15 PM Nebraska at Penn State Big Ten Network
1:30 PM La Salle at Saint Louis USA Network
2:00 PM Florida State at Pittsburgh ACC Network
2:30 PM #16 Auburn at South Carolina SEC Network
3:00 PM #9 Tennessee at LSU ESPN
#20 Marquette at Seton Hall CBS Sports Network
#21 Baylor at Oklahoma ESPN2
Colorado State at Wyoming FS1
4:00 PM NC State at North Carolina ACC Network
5:00 PM #4 Alabama at Missouri SEC Network
#7 Texas at West Virginia ESPN
Virginia Tech at #19 Clemson ESPN2
Indiana State at Murray State ESPNU
UNLV at Fresno State CBS Sports Network
7:00 PM Tulane at Tulsa ESPNU
BYU at San Francisco CBS Sports Network
7:30 PM Florida at Mississippi State SEC Network
9:00 PM USC at Arizona State ESPNU
San Diego State at Air Force CBS Sports Network
10:00 PM Oregon at Stanford FS1

