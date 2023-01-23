Marquette Men’s Basketball Moves Up To #16 In The Associated Press Poll

A 2-0 week for Shaka Smart’s #20 ranked Marquette men’s basketball team last week included a win over then-#22 Providence, and the Associated Press voters elected to reward them for that accomplishment.

With wins in seven of the last eight games and 11 of the last 13, Marquette has moved up four spots in the new AP poll that was released on Monday. The Golden Eagles are now ranked #16 in the country after earning precisely 600 points in the voting. That tucks them at just about the midway point between #15 Auburn with 699 points and #17 Baylor with 497.

Jerry Carino is now Marquette’s biggest supporter after watching the Golden Eagles decimate Seton Hall in New Jersey on Saturday, jumping them from #17 last week to #9 in the country here. MU picked up at least one vote at every spot on the countdown from Carino’s vote all the way down to #23. One AP voter, Percy Allen from the Seattle Times, did not put Marquette in his top 25 at all this week. He also left Providence at #20 in the country for a second straight week even though they lost to Marquette. Weird!

With Houston getting stunned by Temple over the weekend, Purdue has returned to the #1 ranking in the AP poll to go along with their spot as the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this season. Xavier’s loss to DePaul this past week cost the Musketeers their spot in the top 10 in the country as they have fallen five spots to #13 now. We already mentioned Baylor’s positioning earlier, but we didn’t mention that the Bears are up four spots, and s positioning earlier, and UConn’s rash of losses as of late has them falling four spots this week to #19. Providence’s road loss to Marquette cost them one spot, moving them to #23 now.

Creighton and Wisconsin both turn up on the Receiving Votes department. The Bluejays snagged nine points this week, while the Badgers picked up six.

Marquette is off until this weekend when they will visit DePaul for the first of the two meetings with the Blue Demons this season. Tipoff on FS1 is scheduled for 1pm Central time on Saturday.

