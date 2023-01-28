Big East Game Thread: #16 Marquette Golden Eagles at DePaul Blue Demons

THE VITALS: #16 Marquette Golden Eagles (16-5, 8-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-12, 3-7 Big East)
THE DATE: Saturday, January 28, 2023
THE TIME: 1pm Central
THE LOCATION: A sold out Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois
WHY MENTION THE SELLOUT? Because it is the first time that DePaul men’s basketball has ever sold out Wintrust Arena, which includes the first game they ever played there against Notre Dame.
SOLD OUT.— DePaul Basketball (@DePaulHoops) January 26, 2023
Saturday's matchup against No. 16 Marquette is officially the first sell out in DePaul history at @WintrustArena.
https://t.co/wBzJY4k4OE pic.twitter.com/AdFDoIxFPr
THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Jeff Levering and LaVall Jordan on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette an 82% chance of victory with a predicted score of 83-72.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 46.5, making it the 26th most potentially exciting game out of the 147 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Kansas at Kentucky.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (10.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (6.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Kam Jones (16.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.6 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.0 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (12.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.8 bpg)
DEPAUL PROBABLE LINEUP
- Umoja Gibson (15.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 5.0 apg, 2.2 spg)
- Javan Johnson (15.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.0 spg)
- Eral Penn (9.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.0 bpg)
- Philmon Gebrewhit (7.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.1 apg)
- Yor Anei (5.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.0 spg, 1.5 bpg)
Loading comments...