Big East Game Thread: #16 Marquette Golden Eagles at DePaul Blue Demons

THE VITALS: #16 Marquette Golden Eagles (16-5, 8-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-12, 3-7 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, January 28, 2023

THE TIME: 1pm Central

THE LOCATION: A sold out Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

WHY MENTION THE SELLOUT? Because it is the first time that DePaul men’s basketball has ever sold out Wintrust Arena, which includes the first game they ever played there against Notre Dame.

SOLD OUT.



Saturday's matchup against No. 16 Marquette is officially the first sell out in DePaul history at @WintrustArena.



https://t.co/wBzJY4k4OE pic.twitter.com/AdFDoIxFPr — DePaul Basketball (@DePaulHoops) January 26, 2023

THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Jeff Levering and LaVall Jordan on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette an 82% chance of victory with a predicted score of 83-72.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 46.5, making it the 26th most potentially exciting game out of the 147 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Kansas at Kentucky.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (10.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (6.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.4 spg)

Kam Jones (16.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.6 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.0 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (12.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.8 bpg)

DEPAUL PROBABLE LINEUP