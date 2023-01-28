Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 28, 2023

If you’re a Wisconsin based Marquette fan, particularly in the southern part of the state, then this list is for you. We’re going to get some SNOW today, and this list of THIRTY-NINE NATIONALLY TELEVISED BASKETBALL GAMES is going to help you pass the time while you’re avoiding clearing the driveway because you’re not going anywhere anyway.

While Marquette’s visit to see DePaul today is of prime importance for viewing plans, there’s still lots more to keep an eye on. Most notably, today is the Big 12/SEC non-conference yearly head-to-head battle, so the day is littered with crossover episodes between the two conferences. That event gives us the best game of the day, which is #10 Texas going out on the road to visit #4 Tennessee. That’s got a 4pm Central time tipoff, so that should be lots of time after MU’s game wraps up to restock your snacks in the vicinity of your couch.

All told, including Horns/Vols, there are 15 games with an AP top 25 team in action on national TV today. SOMEHOW, 11 of those have a ranked team on the road. The day starts with one of those, #15 Auburn at West Virginia at 11am CT, and it wraps up with one as well when #22 Saint Mary’s visits BYU for a 9pm Central start. The most interesting game of all of the ranked teams on the road might be #9 Kansas at Kentucky, and at this point of the year, neither team can afford to lose that game.... but someone will have to do that.

There’s a ton of games on the streaming platforms, ESPN3 and ESPN+ of course, but also Stadium and FloSports which is where you can catch #21 Florida Atlantic and #18 Charleston respectively today. If you’re tuned into a streaming only game worth watching, mention it in the comments so everyone can make their way in that direction.

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!