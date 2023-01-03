Marquette Women’s Basketball Slips Out Of The Associated Press Voting

Three straight losses for Marquette women’s basketball, including two against teams earning Associated Press poll votes, is a good recipe to get knocked out of the poll votes. That’s what’s happened to Marquette on the court against Colorado, Villanova, and UConn, and as of Monday, that’s what’s happened in the polling. The Golden Eagles were holding on to four points worth of votes last week, and with two losses since that poll came out, MU is no longer receiving votes in the newest rankings.

Beating Marquette on New Year’s Eve benefited UConn, as that helped them go from #8 to #5 in the new poll and reign as the top ranked team on MU’s schedule this season. UCLA slips two spots to #12 this week, and Gonzaga dropped just one line to #20. The Big East has control of the final two spots in the poll, as St. John’s moved up one spot to #24 and Creighton dropped four spots but stayed in the rankings at #25.

Down in the Receiving Votes area, Villanova has 20 points as the unofficial #29 team in the country, as a win over Marquette helped the Wildcats gain a little ground. Texas rounds out our discussion with nine points this week.

Marquette returns to action on Wednesday night with the first of two road games this week. They’ll be just down the highway in Chicago to face DePaul with tipoff on FloSports set for 7pm Central time. The Golden Eagles will get a crack at getting some AP votes again coming up this weekend, as that second road game of the week will be against #25 Creighton.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.