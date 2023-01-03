Big East Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles at St. John’s Red Storm

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (11-4, 3-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-4, 1-3 Big East)
THE DATE: Tuesday, January 3, 2023
THE TIME: 5:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York
THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Dave Sims and Sarah Kustok calling the action
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -3 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 60% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 80-77.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 69.1, making it the second most potentially exciting game of the 22 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Kansas at Texas Tech.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (9.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.5 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (6.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Kam Jones (16.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.3 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg)
- Oso Ighodaro (11.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.8 bpg)
ST. JOHN’S PROBABLE LINEUP
- Posh Alexander (9.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.5 apg, 2.1 spg)
- Montez Mathis (9.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.2 spg)
- Dylan Addae-Wusu (6.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.1 spg)
- O’Mar Stanley (3.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg)
- Joel Soriano (15.8 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 1.7 bpg)
