Big East Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles at St. John’s Red Storm

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (11-4, 3-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-4, 1-3 Big East)

THE DATE: Tuesday, January 3, 2023

THE TIME: 5:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York

THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Dave Sims and Sarah Kustok calling the action

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -3 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 60% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 80-77.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 69.1, making it the second most potentially exciting game of the 22 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Kansas at Texas Tech.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (9.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.5 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (6.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.4 spg)

Kam Jones (16.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.3 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (11.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.8 bpg)

ST. JOHN’S PROBABLE LINEUP