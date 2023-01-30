Marquette Men’s Basketball Moves Up To #14 In The AP Poll

Never let anyone tell you that there’s no value to beating DePaul.

It turns out the value is, at least this week, exactly two spots in the Associated Press college basketball top 25 poll. Last week Marquette men’s basketball was #16, and they beat DePaul in their only game of the week. Now, in Monday’s brand new top 25 rankings? #14 in the country.

Marquette earned 769 points in the poll this week, which is just 17 more than #15 TCU, so it was pretty close there. #13 Iowa State snagged 832 points, so MU was nowhere close to 13th place this week. For the first time this season, the Golden Eagles appeared on all ballots submitted. Four people, led by noted Big East heads Jerry Carino and Kevin McNamara are leading the way by voting Marquette at #8 in the country. Every ballot has MU somewhere between #8 and #18, where there is just one vote for the Golden Eagles.

Purdue has held onto their top spot in both the AP poll and the top spot amongst teams on Marquette’s schedule. In fact, they’ve solidified their spot, as the Boilermakers are the first unanimous #1 team in the country this season. Baylor’s winning streak has vaulted them up six spots this week to #11, and when you consider that Marquette beat Baylor, well, I have many questions for the voters. Xavier and Providence make a nice little Big East 1-2 punch at #16 and #17 with XU going down three spots and PC coming up six spots from a week ago. Connecticut rounds out the notable names in the top 25 by falling five spots to #24 instead of falling seven spots and out of the top 25.

Creighton is representing the Big East in the Receiving Votes department. The Bluejays are the unofficial #29 team in the country this week with 51 points, including a #15 vote from Seth Davis.

Marquette returns to action on Wednesday night when they host Villanova on Student Appreciation Night. Tipoff on FS1 is scheduled for 7:30pm Central time.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here and see how everyone voted right here.