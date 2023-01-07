 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 7, 2023

14 games with at least one ranked team on the docket for the day, running from lunch time all the way through til bed time.

By Brewtown Andy
/ new
Valero Alamo Bowl - Washington v Texas
Texas is the best ranked team on the road today.
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

31 college basketball games with a national television broadcast today?? Well, that sounds great to me.

We have two men’s games and one women’s game with two ranked teams going at it. At 1pm Central, #25 Iowa State visits #17 TCU, and in the other all-ranked men’s game, #13 Arkansas butts heads with #22 Auburn with a 7:30pm tipoff. The women’s game is #16 Iowa going on the road against #14 Michigan, and that one starts off at 3:30pm on Fox.

In addition to those games, there are five more with a ranked team visiting an unranked team. The one that’s of most interest to us as Marquette fans is #18 Xavier visiting Villanova due to the Big East standings considerations at hand. As of Friday afternoon, the Musketeers are just a half game behind Providence, although both squads are still undefeated with the Friars at 5-0 ahead of Xavier at 4-0. Yes, that means that Marquette is just a half game back of second place at 4-1.

There’s a metric ton of basketball on streaming platforms as always, so if you see something particularly interesting, shout it out in the comments so we can all tune in!

Here’s the full national rundown for today!

CBB Viewing Guide: 1/7/23

Time (CT) Game Television
Time (CT) Game Television
10:30 AM Notre Dame at North Carolina ESPN2
11:00 AM Creighton at #4 UConn Fox
#6 Texas at Oklahoma State ESPNU
Vanderbilt at #20 Missouri CBS
St. John's at Providence FS1
Nebraska at Minnesota Big Ten Network
12:00 PM Kentucky at #7 Alabama ESPN
#16 Duke at Boston College ACC Network
Georgia at Florida SEC Network
12:30 PM #14 Wisconsin at Illinois ESPN2
1:00 PM #25 Iowa State at #17 TCU ESPNU
Valparaiso at Bradley CBS Sports Network
Georgetown at Marquette FS1
Ole Miss at Mississippi State CBS
Nebraska at Rutgers (W) Big Ten Network
1:30 PM Michigan at Michigan State Fox
2:00 PM Wake Forest at Louisville ACC Network
2:30 PM #8 Tennessee at South Carolina SEC Network
3:00 PM Clemson at Pittsburgh ESPNU
San Diego State at Wyoming CBS
3:30 PM #18 Xavier at Villanova FS1
#16 Iowa at #14 Michigan (W)
4:00 PM Syracuse at #11 Virginia ACC Network
Delaware at #23 Charleston CBS Sports Network
5:00 PM Murray State at Drake ESPNU
LSU at Texas A&M SEC Network
5:30 PM Utah State at Boise State FS1
7:00 PM Appalachian State at James Madison ESPNU
7:30 PM #13 Arkansas at #22 Auburn SEC Network
Butler at Seton Hall FS1
8:30 PM UNLV at #21 New Mexico CBS Sports Network

More From Anonymous Eagle

Loading comments...