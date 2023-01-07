Big East Game Thread: RV Marquette Golden Eagles vs Georgetown Hoyas

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (12-4, 4-1 Big East) vs Georgetown Hoyas (5-11, 0-5 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, January 7, 2023

THE TIME: 1pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Jeff Levering and Brian Butch on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -18.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 96% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 88-68.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 16.7, making it the 134th most potentially exciting game out of the 146 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (9.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 7.6 apg, 1.8 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.5 spg)

Kam Jones (16.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.3 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (15.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (11.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.8 bpg)

GEORGETOWN PROBABLE LINEUP

Primo Spears (15.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 5.2 apg, 1.4 apg)

Brandon Murray (15.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.1 spg)

Bryson Mozone (6.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg)

Akok Akok (7.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.9 bpg)

Qudus Wahab (10.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg)

GEORGETOWN LINEUP NOTES: Brandon Murray subbed out of Georgetown’s most recent game against Villanova at the 15:56 mark of the second half and did not return. It appeared that he had suffered some sort of arm injury. Bryson Mozone subbed out of the same game with 14:12 left to go and did not return either. It was officially noted as a lower body injury. Wayne Bristol, Jr., who started against Butler two games ago for Georgetown, did not even dress to play against Villanova. At this point, it is unclear if any of the three men are available for Saturday. Jay Heath, who has appeared in 12 games for Georgetown and started in 11, is out after undergoing hand surgery.

Georgetown guard Wayne Bristol Jr. is out tonight vs. Villanova with concussion-like symptoms. (Not a concussion, though) — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) January 4, 2023

Brandon Murray will not return for Georgetown. No details on the injury. — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) January 5, 2023