Marquette Women’s Soccer Stymies UConn

Okay, look.

No one’s going to try to tell you that Marquette women’s soccer looked super great against against Connecticut on Sunday afternoon in Storrs. That’s the kind of thing that you have to say when the Golden Eagles get outshot 13-2, with one shot in each half.

HOWEVER

Marquette keeper Mikki Easter made six saves, five in the first half, and the Golden Eagles’ defense as a whole held the Huskies to just five total shots after intermission, and thus, the two sides ended 90 minutes of action deadlocked in a 0-0 tie.

The result moves Marquette to 5-5-3 on the year but more importantly 2-1-1 in Big East contests. That has the Golden Eagles tied for fourth place in the Big East standings, and it stops UConn from getting into a tie with Georgetown atop the table.

Up Next: Marquette will return to Valley Fields for their next contest. They’ll be hosting Seton Hall this coming Thursday, with first kick set for 7pm Central time. The Pirates went to a 1-1 draw after holding #24 Xavier scoreless for over an hour on Sunday to move to 1-2-1 in league play.