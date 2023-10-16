Marquette Volleyball Drops In The New AVCA Top 25 Voting

I would have figured that losing to a team that wasn’t ranked at the time for the first season was going to finally put an end to Marquette volleyball earning top 25 votes, at least for a while.

That didn’t happen following MU’s five set loss to St. John’s this past weekend, as the Golden Eagles are still earning votes in the new AVCA top 25 poll. Not a lot of votes, only 15 points worth, and that gives them the lowest point total for any team that appears on more than one ballot right now. Texas A&M is one spot ahead of MU with 24 points as the unofficial #32 team in the country.

Wisconsin holds on to their top spot in the country and the top ranking amongst teams on Marquette’s schedule this season. The Badgers picked up 59 first place votes this week to remain #1 in the poll. Pitt moved up one spot to #7 and Oregon dropped three spots to #8 to give MU three opponents currently in the top 10.

Elsewhere on MU’s schedule, Tennessee fell two spots to #12. Kansas, Creighton, and Dayton all moved up two spots to stay right in a row at #14, #15, and #16. Purdue took a tumble, falling four spots to #19, and WKU moved back into the top 25 this week, taking the very last spot in the rankings with 151 points.

Marquette returns to action on Friday when they visit Butler, and then they’ll be in Cincinnati on Saturday, with both matches starting on FloSports at 5pm Central.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.